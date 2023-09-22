TOYOTA USAC: Denney, Wiedeman Score Podium Finishes in USAC at Gas City

Justin Denney finished second, while Bryant Wiedeman placed third as Toyota-powered drivers earned two podium positions in the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship’s James Dean Classic at Gas City I-69 Speedway, Thursday night.

Toyota drivers would lead 24 of the 30 laps on the night as Justin Grant controlled much of the race, pacing the first 17 laps before Denney would run low underneath him going into turn one to take the lead on lap 18. Denney would hold down the top spot for seven laps before Logan Seavey was able to get past him while running the high side into turn two on lap 25.

At the checkered flag, it was Seavey, Denney and Wiedeman with Grant placing fifth.

The drive of the night may have belonged to Buddy Kofoid as the two-time USAC champion made his return to the midget ranks for a one-off event. Kofoid started 12th and climbed up to fifth by lap five before catching the cushion on lap six, as he would flip. But the night was far from over for Kofoid, who would return from the pits and proceed to drive from the tail end of the field all the way back up to seventh place before running out of laps.

Ryan Timms would place eighth, while Jake Andreotti came home in tenth to give Toyota drivers six of the top-10 finishing positions.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is back in action the next two nights at Eldora Speedway culminating in Saturday night’s 4-Crown Nationals.

Quotes:

Jacob Denney, Tom Malloy/Trench Shoring: “It stings a little bit. We had a really good race car. Thanks to Jerome (Rodela) and everyone with the team.”

Bryant Wiedeman, CB Industries: “One of the early cautions hurt us when I had a good run at Grant and Seavey. Hats off to the entire CBI crew. I have to thank Nutrien AG Solutions, Toyota, Purple Wave, Pristine Auction and everyone who makes this thing run. It’s a great group and I can’t thank them enough.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Gas City I-69 Speedway Thursday Feature Results

Jacob Denney – 2nd

Bryant Wiedeman – 3rd

Justin Grant – 5th

Buddy Kofoid – 7th

Ryan Timms – 8th

Jake Andreotti – 10th

Cannon McIntosh – 11th

Kaylee Bryson – 12th

Clinton Boyles – 13th

Gavin Miller – 14th

Jade Avedisian – 16th

Taylor Reimer – 17th

Justin Dickerson – 20th

TRD PR