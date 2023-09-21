Recently Crowned Track Champion Kade Brown Ready for First ValleyStar Credit Union 300

Set for his inaugural appearance in the nation's biggest, richest, and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Brown is hoping to showcase his craft and bring home his first Grandfather clock.

"The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 has been one of the races I've had circled on my calendar all year long," said Brown.

"I am excited to be a part of such a prestigious race, and I am thrilled to be able to turn my first laps this weekend at such an iconic race track like Martinsville Speedway."

While Brown knows there will be much to digest in the Late Model's version of the Daytona 500, the 17-year-old is ready to step up to the plate and exceed expectations in the 200-lap race on September 23.

"This is going to be the biggest race of my career up until this point, and I am definitely taking the steps to prepare myself for the race," added Brown. "A lot of cars are entered, and we will have to fight hard to put ourselves into the show, whether through qualifying or one of the consolation races before the big show.

"I have been watching a bunch of film from previous races, going over prior race setup notes with my crew chief, and been in the shop making sure everything is ready going into the race weekend.

"I am still a student of the sport and will learn a lot this weekend, but it's important to me to make sure that I can apply what I have learned not only throughout the year but on Friday that will be beneficial

under the lights Saturday night."

Brown's goal for Saturday night is simple: he'd love to stun the competition and collect his first checkered flag at the historic 0.526-mile paperclip.

"Like every racer, we are going to the track to win," sounded Brown. "I'd love to put my Matt Piercy Racing team and our partners in Victory Lane. But, to finish first, you must first finish.

"There will be a lot of cars, and track position will be everything, but if we can keep our nose clean and track position in our hands, I don't doubt we will be in contention."