Recently Crowned Track Champion Kade Brown Ready for First ValleyStar Credit Union 300

An all-star field of Late Model Stock Car drivers will contend for the famed clock this Saturday night, including Connor Hall, Kaden Honeycutt, Landon Huffman, Carson Kvapil, Mike Looney, Bobby McCarty, Brendan "Butterbean" Queen, Landon Pembleton, Peyton Sellers, among others.
For Brown, the chance to race against the sport's finest is essential to the race weekend.
"Over 80 cars is a massive field, and there is tremendous talent in the field," sounded Brown.
"Ultimately, the vessel of competition sharpens our skills and pushes us to the limits of our abilities. Racing door to door with some of the sport's finest, including those who have tasted victory in an event like the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, is a humbling yet exhilarating experience.
"So, I'll give it my all, knowing that every race is a chance to learn, improve, and prove myself. I'll embrace the challenge of racing hard, but I'll never forget the importance of being respectful, not just of the competition but of the sport itself. And in return, I hope I'll earn my fellow racers' respect."
ValAsta, Carolina Driveline, Race City Steel and Puryear Tank Lines will be the primary partners on Brown's No. 23 Chevrolet.
"Without my partners, I realize that Martinsville would not be possible this weekend," explained Brown. "This season has been a lot of fun with all the trips to Victory Lane, but without the support of ValAsta, Carolina Driveline, Race City Steel and Puryear Tank Lines, I realize none of it would be possible.
"There is no better way to thank them than by just putting our team in a position to bring home another checkered flag."
Friday, September 22, features practice and qualifying for the current field of 87 entries, beginning at 2:00 p.m.
The competitors will return for an evening of intense competition on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m., broadcasted live on FloRacing and the Motor Racing Network. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be a 200-lap feature race and will include three segments: 75 laps, 75 laps and 50 laps.
This year's ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will also have the largest purse in the race's history, with $125,000 to be distributed across the field of drivers.
Kade Brown Racing PR