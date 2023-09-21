BC39 Prelim Night USAC Midget Rosters Revealed

The preliminary night driver rosters for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 have been revealed for the September 27-28-29-30 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With the new split field format in place for the fifth running of the event, the 71 cars entered thus far have been separated into two nights of competition on Thursday, September 28, and Friday, September 29.

Each car can only compete one night or the other with 36 assigned to Thursday’s event and 35 assigned to Friday’s event at press time with a possibility of a handful more entries set to be filed in the coming days.

Both preliminary night events on Thursday and Friday will present full racing programs consisting of practice, heat races and qualifying races, the points of which will seed the lineups for that night’s C-Main (if needed), semi-feature and 30-lap feature event.

All USAC National Midget licensed drivers and entrants will receive 50 appearance points during each preliminary night of their participation on Thursday and Friday.

The top-three feature finishers from each preliminary night will be locked into the 39-lap, $20,039-to-win main event on Saturday night, September 30. All other finishers will seed the E, D, C and B-Main lineups for Saturday night’s program based on their prelim night finishing position.

All USAC National Midget licensed drivers and entrants will receive feature points only on Saturday based on their finishing position. All non-transfers will receive 10 points.

Wednesday night's, September 27, program will feature all cars on the track for practice. The Stoops Pursuit race on Wednesday night is a 25-lap race split into five-lap segments. The field consists of a total of 24 starters. The top-10 drivers in USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship points are locked into the event as are the 10 fastest during Wednesday night’s practice who are not already locked in. Up to four promoters’ options will be available to start the event.

Without further ado, here are the driver rosters for each prelim night of the BC39 on Thursday and Friday.

================

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023, FIELD

08 Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports)

1 Kevin Thomas Jr. (Crouch Motorsports)

4 Chelby Hinton (Klatt Enterprises)

5J Josh Hodge (Josh Hodge Racing)

7c Josh Bilicki (RAMCO Speed Group)

7m Kyle Jones (RAMCO Speed Group)

7x Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing)

8 Randi Pankratz (Wally Pankratz)

9p Kevin Cook (Kevin Cook)

10A Tommy Colburn (MWR Technology)

14 C.J. Leary (Legacy Autosport)

18N Weston Gorham (Kelly Gorham)

19AZ Hayden Reinbold (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21D Justin Dickerson (Mike Dickerson)

21J Kameron Key (TKH Motorsports)

22 John Heydenreich (John Heydenreich)

22p Taylor Courtney (RAMCO Speed Group)

23 Preston Lattomus (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

25 Jacob Denney (Tom Malloy)

25K Taylor Reimer (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

27 Keith Rauch (Bourke Motorsports)

32 Gary Taylor (Brian Dunlap)

40 Chase McDermand (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

40B Blake Brannon (Blake Brannon)

44 Adam Andretti (Jeff Johnson)

54 Matt Westfall (Steve Bordner)

58 Daniel Whitley (Abacus Racing)

67K Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71 Jade Avedisian (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71E Mariah Ede (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71T Kyler Johnson (Todd Henry)

81 Bryant Wiedeman (CB Industries)

85 Jerry Coons Jr. (Central Motorsports)

89 Kaylee Bryson (CB Industries)

99K Robert Carson (LOK/Carson-Segur Racing)

136 Chris Baue (Bill Baue)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023, FIELD

1D Landon Brooks (RAMCO Speed Group)

1G Connor Wolf (RAMCO Speed Group)

1z Justin Zimmerman (Justin Zimmerman)

2 Justin Grant (RMS Racing)

3G Kyle Cummins (Glenn Styres Racing)

5s Scott Orr (Josh Hodge Racing)

6 Isaac Chapple (Doug Hall)

7p Zach Daum (RAMCO Speed Group)

8x Jeff Schindler (Jeff Schindler)

9 Wes Pinkerton (Wes Pinkerton)

10c Mark McMahill (MWR Technology)

11 Clinton Boyles (Scott Beierle)

11L Aaron Leffel (Team Taylor Racing)

17B Austin Barnhill (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports)

19 Daison Pursley (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19m Ethan Mitchell (Bundy Built Motorsports)

19T Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19x TBA (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

21H Brady Bacon (TKH Motorsports)

21K Karter Sarff (Jayme Sarff)

25m Jake Andreotti (Tom Malloy)

27B Jake Bubak (Bourke Motorsports)

36 Ian Creager (Tod Creager)

40x Zach Wigal (Chase McDermand)

41 Oliver Akard (Team OMR)

46 Kenney Johnson (Jeff Johnson)

56 Mitchell Davis (Pat O’Dell)

57 Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing)

57A Daniel Robinson (RAB Racing)

67 Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 Emerson Axsom (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

86 Brent Crews (CB Industries)

97 Gavin Miller (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

99 Don O’Keefe Jr. (LOK/Carson-Segur Racing)

118 Scott Evans (Scott Evans)

================

DRIVER REGISTRATION IS OPEN

Driver registration is now officially open for the fifth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39. Teams can file their entry for the event at https://usacracing. ticketspice.com/2023-bc39, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event.

The final cutoff for all BC39 entries is Monday, September 25.

There are three options for viewing the racing action and also having pit pass access. You can purchase a competitor pit pass only where no seat is included with limited viewing of the track.

Secondly, you can purchase a competitor pit pass with reserved seating included, which are available in the lower level of the main grandstands.

You may also purchase a grandstand seat from the IMS ticketing site with a pit pass upgrade. Competitors must enter IMS via the 16th Street tunnel.

Each entry filed will come with two VIP parking passes for inside parking at IMS, intended for driver and entrant. All others must either purchase inside parking or park outside of turns three and four of 2.5-mile paved oval track.

Spectator tickets are also available www.TheBC39.com. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021) and Buddy Kofoid (2022) have captured victories in the first four editions of the BC39.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Tuesday, September 26 with team parking at 3pm Eastern followed by a BC39 Welcome Party at 6pm at USAC Headquarters.

On track action begins Wednesday, September 27, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 3pm Eastern. Public gates open at 4pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 7pm, followed by the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature race which will conclude the night’s racing action at 9pm. In this event, 25 cars will start and compete in five, five-lap segments. If a driver gets passed in any segment, they are eliminated.

For Thursday and Friday, September 28-29, the field will be split into two with one half of the field competing on night one and the other half competing on night two. On both nights, public gates open at 4pm Eastern with hot laps at 6pm, followed by qualifying, opening ceremonies, heat races, the C-Main, the Semi-Feature and the Feature event.

The finale, on Saturday, September 30, will have the public gates opening at 4pm and cars on track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.

USAC PR