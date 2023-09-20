Teenager George Phillips Continues Carolina Pro Late Model Series Dominance

It has been a dream season for George Phillips in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series (CPLM). The dream season took center stage this past weekend at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway, where the teenager sought his sixth Carolina Pro Late Model Series victory of the season.

With a robust setup provided by his Setzer Racing and Development team, Phillips capitalized on a solid practice effort to set the fastest time of the day to earn his seventh Carolina Pro Late Model Series pole of the season.

In traditional Late Model fashion, the series drew an invert, with Phillips drawing eighth and sending him outside the fourth row for the 100-lap dash to the checkered flag.

Throughout the race, Phillps put on a clinic, delivering fast lap times while exercising incredible patience as he worked through the race contenders and lapped traffic. With plenty of laps left, Phillips found his No. 6 Setzer Racing and Development Chevrolet back at the front – taking the lead and sailing to his sixth triumph of the season – matching former competitor Carson Kvapil, who also scored a whopping six wins during his season.

"All the Glory to God," said Phillips. "I am incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so many great people, including everyone at Setzer Racing and Development. They gave me a great race car, and despite battling through traffic, we just took our time and picked up one car at a time.

"Thankfully, we could return to the lead and bring the checkered flag home."

CitruSafe®, The Racing Warehouse, Ross & Witmer Inc. and Simpson Race Products all served in partnership roles at Orange County Speedway and assisted in making his return trip to Victory Lane possible.

“I cannot continue to thank my partners, CitruSafe®, The Racing Warehouse, Ross & Witmer Inc. and Simpson Race Products, for all of their continued support,” sounded Phillips. “Without them, I know being able to get to the track would be incredibly difficult. I am proud to represent them and look forward to the chance of putting them in Victory Lane again in a couple of weeks.”

With six defying victories in his rookie season in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, Phillips is on track to bring home the series' championship in early November when he participates in the annual Fall Brawl at the historic Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

"I feel like our team is in a good place ahead of the Fall Brawl in November," added Phillips. "We have worked extremely hard this year, and it really has been the dream season, but we will put the exclamation point on 2023 with the championship in November.

"While we do not really have anything to worry about, I'll feel relieved when we take the checkered flag at Hickory. I'll never be able to thank Brandon and Dennis Setzer enough for their leadership and for bringing me fast race cars to the track each week. Hopefully, we can close out the season with our seventh win of the season and hoist that series trophy.

Details on Phillips 2024 racing schedule will be released in due course.

Find out more on George Phillips, please visit his website GeorgePhillipsRacing.com, or follow him on Instagram @GeorgePhillipsRacing and X | Twitter @GeorgePRacing.

George Phillips PR