Winchester 400 Up Next, Entry Blank Posted

The ASA STARS National Tour returns to action on Sunday, October 15 at Winchester Speedway for the 52nd running of the Winchester 400. The entry blank for one of Super Late Model racing’s biggest races is now available.

The series will get just under a month off between Toledo and Winchester, with series championships being decided for the ASA Southern Super Series and ASA Midwest Tour in that time. The Winchester 400 will once again decide the 2023 ASA/CRA Super Series champion.

The Winchester 400 was first contested in 1970, a race won by Dave Sorg. Bob Senneker has the most Winchester 400 wins with seven, while other drivers like Mike Eddy, Mark Martin, Rusty Wallace, Butch Miller, Gary St.Amant, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson have also claimed wins. Stephen Nasse is the defending Winchester 400 winner.

More ASA-sanctioned races have been held at Winchester than at any other tracks. A total of 51 ASA races were held at the half-mile from 1973 to the final ASA-sanctioned Winchester 400 in 2002.

ENTRY BLANK

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

