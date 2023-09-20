Brent and Grant Sexton Compete in the Glenn Howard Classic on Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

Sexton Gatlin Racing drivers Brent and Grant Sexton will be back on the track for the first time in over a month when they contest the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Glenn Howard Classic this Saturday, September 23rd at Perris Auto Speedway. It will be their first race since the finale of the POWRi MinKota Summer Nationals at Minnesota’s Buffalo River Speedway on August 14th.

As he has done most of the year, 19-year-old Grant enters the race leading the USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year standings. The teen has steadily climbed the points ladder all year long and comes into Saturday’s race in seventh. The young driver has placed in the top ten four times in 2023. His best outing was a fifth-place result at the Bakersfield Speedway on June 24th. At Perris, a ninth-place finish at the prestigious Salute to Indy on May 27th, has been his best result at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval this year. Besides that, the track has been tough on the effervescent teen with a 12th, 15th, 16th, and 19th. He hopes to improve on all of his Perris finishes on Saturday.

Brent, who has been racing at Perris for over 20 years in lightning sprint cars, made his USAC/CRA debut on June 10th. The now 50-year-old shocked everyone by finishing seventh after starting near the back of the pack. His other start in the series came on July 15th at Perris. On that night he started 22nd in the main and moved forward to finish 18th.

In addition to his outings in the USAC/CRA Series, Brent, the defending POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion, has a win and a second-place finish in the two POWRi races at the track known as The PAS this year.

This week, Tennessee native Brent will be debuting a new XXX Chassis. In addition, he will be using an ex-Rico Abreau 360 engine that the team just purchased. The same engine is destined to see some action in the USAC West Coast Series with Grant pushing the pedals.

With plans on mostly sticking with USAC/CRA Sprint Cars in 2024, Sexton Gatlin Racing has two, top-of-the-line lightning sprint cars for sale.

Spectator gates at Perris will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00 on Saturday. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6-12 it is just $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. Advance tickets for every regular race at The PAS are available until 7:00 p.m. on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one hour east of Los Angeles and one hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

If you or your company are interested in becoming a partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2023, please call (619) 454-6945 or E-mail

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

