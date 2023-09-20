Patrick Emerling Scores First-Ever Race of Champions 250 Victory in 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions as Zane Zeiner Inches Closer to Series Crown

Patrick Emerling of Orchard Park, N.Y., raced his way to his first-ever Race of Champions victory this past Sunday at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pa., in the 73rd Annual Race of Champions 250. The race was telecast on live on MAVTV.

Emerling fended off the challenges of eight time race winner Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., to earn the victory.

Andy Jankowiak of Tonawanda, N.Y., who was the last winner of the “250” finished third.

George Skora, III of Eden, N.Y., and Paulie Hartwig, III of Galloway, N.J., rounded out the top-five.

“This was a big one for us,” offered Emerling in victory lane. “It is absolutely incredible to win this after trying so many times.”

Nik Welshans of West Seneca, N.Y., captured the Race of Champions Street Stock event while Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., captured the Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Dash Series victory as well as the Dash Series Triple Challenge along with the Fred Rounds Cup. Andy Jankowiak of Tonawanda, N.Y., won the WNY Mighty TQ Midget feature.

The Series now shifts to it’s final two races of the season with the conclusion for the Modified Series this week where Zane Zeiner of Bath, N.Y., looks to clinch the Series championship.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified; Race of Champions Super Stock; Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Dash Series and Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series have to wait until “Shootout Weekend” at Wyoming County International Speedway to wrap up their championships on Saturday, October 14.

The next and final race of the 2023 season for the Race of Champions Modified Series is this Sunday at Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex with the traditional running of the US Open “125”.

Where: Lancaster Motorplex, Lancaster, N.Y.

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Directions: The track is located at 57 Gunnville Road in Lancaster, N.Y., just North of Route 33 and minutes from the New York State Thruway.

What: “The US Open” – Race of Champions Modified Series

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com / www. lancastermotorplex.com

ROC Mods PR