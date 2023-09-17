Race of Champions Weekend Ready to Conclude With the Running of the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

Race of Champions Weekend witnessed a great deal of close competition on Saturday with the running of the “prelude” events leading up to the 73rd Annual Race of Champions 250. Well over 110 cars jammed the pit area in North East, Pa., at Lake Erie Speedway to participate in the festivities and when the final checkered flag waved several new faces visited victory lane along with some cagy and popular veterans of the sport.

Andy Jankowiak of Buffalo, N.Y., captured the victory in the “ESC 73” in recognition of the Erie Sports Commission for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series.

Jankowiak’s cousin, Matt Druar of Clarence, N.Y., scored his first Race of Champions Weekend victory in the “National Parts Peddler 40” for the Race of Champions Super Stock Series.

Other winners included Dave Heitzhaus of Strykersville, N.Y., in the Race of Champions Late Model Series where he was also crowned the Series champion. Alyssa Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., scored the win in the Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Sportsman Modified Series event. Jeff Szafraniec of Akron, N.Y., went back-to-back in the Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Dash Series. Dave Wollaber of Tonawanda, N.Y., won the WNY Mighty TQ Midget Feature.

Full results can be found here for Friday; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/schedules/event/432432 and Saturday; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/schedules/event/432435

Sunday is the final day for the Race of Champions Weekend featuring the grand finale event, “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing” the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250. The race is set to begin at 4:30pm and will be the only asphalt modified race of it’s type telecast live on linear television during the 2023 season on MAVTV. The Race of Champions Street Stock, Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Dash Series and WNY TQ Mighty Midget races will be streamed live on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv

Start times for racing on Sunday, September 17 are practice at 11:00am, Qualifying Racing at 1:15pm and the 73rd Annual Race of Champions 250 at 4:30pm.

The official hotel for the event is the Days Inn; 6101 Wattsburg Road, Erie, Pennsylvania 16509. Phone Number: 732 749 0110. Email : This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . www.wyndhamhotels.com/days-inn/erie-pennsylvania/days-inn-erie/overview

Over $100,000 in purse money is available for participants at Race of Champions Weekend. All race winners will receive the traditional Race of Champions Silver Bowl.

Great seats remain for todays event as well as a VIP room experience. Tickets may be purchased for the weekend and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at www.lakeeriespeedway.com/schedule. Don’t miss “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing”.

Team registration for the race and pit parking is open on MyRacePass; https://www.myracepass.com/series/1810/registrations

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: Race of Champions Weekend; the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR