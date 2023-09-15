Hearn Industrial to Sponsor Glass City 200

Hearn Industrial, an industrial services company with offices in southeast Michigan and Ontario, Canada, has reached an agreement with Toledo Speedway to become the entitlement sponsor of the ASA STARS National Tour Glass City 200.

The race, now known as the ASA Hearn Industrial Glass City 200, is scheduled for Saturday, September 16. In addition to the 200-lap super late model headliner, the track’s ARCA Salenbein Excavating Late Model Sportsman and ARCA Safety Kleen Factory Stock divisions will be in action as they compete in their season championship events.

The ASA Hearn Industrial Glass City 200 marks the return of the American Speed Association to Toledo Speedway for the first time since 2003. Previous ASA winners at Toledo Speedway include the late Rick Knotts, former Toledo Speedway regular and eventual NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winners Joe Ruttman and Butch Miller, NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Rusty Wallace, multi-time Toledo Speedway winner and 1990 ASA champion Bob Senneker, and 1989 ASA rookie of the year Scott Hansen.

Both Senneker and Hansen will be in attendance; they will participate in the pre-race on-track driver autograph session and pre-race driver introductions. Senneker’s famed “No. 84 Bluebird” Camaro will also be on display.

The ASA Hearn Industrial Glass City 200 will continue the history of the race that dates to the inaugural running of the race in 1968, won by the winningest driver in ARCA-sanctioned late model competition Joy Fair. Other winners include Senneker, who won three times total in 1970, 1971, and 1977, Ruttman, Danny Byrd, John Anderson, Tim Ice, Tim Fever, Junior Hanley, Steve Sauve, Jack Landis, Brian Campbell, Dave Kuhlman, Harold Fair, Jr., Angie Grill, Terry Senneker, Dennis Strickland, Johnny VanDoorn, J.R. Roahrig, Bradley Reithmeyer, Tyler Roahrig, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winners Tyler Ankrum and Carson Hocevar, Steve Needles, Cayden Lapcevich, Blake Rowe, Trevor Berry, and recently crowned ARCA Menards Series East champion William Sawalich.

Tickets for the ASA Hearn Industrial Glass City 200 are available online at ToledoSpeedway.com and at the gate on race day. The 200-lap main event will be streamed live on Racing America.

ASA STARS PR