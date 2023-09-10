Exceptional Racing Spirit Defines the 2023 Goodwood Revival

Honouring the 75th anniversary of the Goodwood Motor Circuit, a collection of nostalgic parades and competitive races entertained and inspired. On Saturday afternoon, nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and Rolex Testimonee Tom Kristensen achieved an impressive podium during part one of the St. Mary’s Trophy, showcasing the enviable speed of the Austin A90. The Fordwater Trophy proved a particular highlight, with wheel-to-wheel action in the event’s first all sustainably fuelled contest. Rolex Testimonees Mark Webber and Jenson Button drove pre-1966 Porsche 911s, adding miles to their history and laps to their pedigree. Multiple Formula 1® Grand Prix™ winner Webber, who made his Goodwood Revival racing debut this year, says:
"The build-up to this race has been nerve wracking. It was a very competitive and talented field, which included my old Formula 1 rival and fellow Rolex Testimonee Jenson Button. The Porsche 911s of that time are challenging to drive on the limit, but it’s been thoroughly enjoyable. The Revival has provided a great re-entry into the sport for me – it’s amazing to see the passion, enthusiasm and sporting rivalry of those involved."