Exceptional Racing Spirit Defines the 2023 Goodwood Revival

A vibrant scene greeted the 150,000 spectators who walked through the historic gates of the Goodwood Motor Circuit from Friday 8–Sunday 10 September. This year’s Goodwood Revival celebrated revered motor sport figures past and present, many of whom were pushing prized machines to their limits on track, before seeking sanctuary from the late summer heat in the Rolex Drivers’ Club. It was here that drivers and teams reminisced and refuelled over the three days. Fondly known as the heart of the Revival, Rolex became Title Sponsor of the prestigious Drivers’ Club in 2004, when the Swiss watchmaker first supported the event as the Official Timepiece.

Honouring the 75th anniversary of the Goodwood Motor Circuit, a collection of nostalgic parades and competitive races entertained and inspired. On Saturday afternoon, nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and Rolex Testimonee Tom Kristensen achieved an impressive podium during part one of the St. Mary’s Trophy, showcasing the enviable speed of the Austin A90. The Fordwater Trophy proved a particular highlight, with wheel-to-wheel action in the event’s first all sustainably fuelled contest. Rolex Testimonees Mark Webber and Jenson Button drove pre-1966 Porsche 911s, adding miles to their history and laps to their pedigree. Multiple Formula 1® Grand Prix™ winner Webber, who made his Goodwood Revival racing debut this year, says:

"The build-up to this race has been nerve wracking. It was a very competitive and talented field, which included my old Formula 1 rival and fellow Rolex Testimonee Jenson Button. The Porsche 911s of that time are challenging to drive on the limit, but it’s been thoroughly enjoyable. The Revival has provided a great re-entry into the sport for me – it’s amazing to see the passion, enthusiasm and sporting rivalry of those involved."
 

Style took centre stage off the track, with everyone embracing the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s theme, ensuring the event perfectly reflected these influential decades. It was during this time in 1968 that Sir Jackie Stewart became a Rolex Testimonee, before going on to win three FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Championships, the third of which was celebrated on Saturday afternoon. Recognizing his extraordinary contribution to motor sport, onlookers saw Sir Jackie enjoy a high-speed lap of the circuit in his 1973 title-winning Tyrrell 006. Sir Jackie says:

"The Goodwood Revival is spectacular – the Duke of Richmond and his family have done it so well over the past 25 years and Rolex plays a very important role. The race track itself has been such a big part of my career since my first test drive with Ken Tyrrell here in 1964. It was at that moment, helped by the fact I set a particularly fast time, that my career really began. I have such happy memories here and the track parade this weekend was very special. The crowds around the circuit were so appreciative – I really enjoyed it."
 

Beyond the roar of expertly tuned engines, visitors were immersed in spectacular displays around the circuit. The Revive & Thrive Village celebrated creative ingenuity with experts re-thinking ways to repair and re-wear for a lifetime of use. Bringing the Indonesian jungle to life, the Rolex Drivers’ Club paid tribute to the research of evolution and its impact on science and exploration. Rolex supports the Goodwood Revival’s exacting and relentless endeavours such as these, ensuring knowledge is preserved for generations to come. Webber continues:

"Rolex has a tremendous presence at the event and it’s wonderful to attend alongside members of the Rolex family – Sir Jackie Stewart, Tom Kristensen and Jenson Button. The atmosphere in the Rolex Drivers’ Club is awesome. Seeing drivers of all ages with their families, sharing stories and memories under one roof is lovely. It’s a hub of enthusiasm and comradery."
 

The Duke of Richmond brought the proceedings to a close on Sunday evening when he presented the Driver of the Meeting with an Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41. The Swiss watchmaker rewards this timepiece in honour of the exceptional racing spirit shown during the event. Describing how it feels to be acknowledged in this way, Andy Willis, who competed in the Richmond & Gordon Trophies, says:

"Overall it’s been a testing weekend but a fruitful one. To be standing here with this Rolex watch is a fabulous feeling and a privilege. I will cherish it forever."

Goodwood Festival

