Jeremy Doss Repeats in Roseville With Inex Legends Tour Series Win

Jeremy Doss of Upper Lake cemented his place as one of the very best INEX Legends drivers in the nation by winning the 35-lap Tour Series feature on Saturday night at All American Speedway. The fast-paced feature went green for the first 32 circuits around Roseville.

May winner Doss led time trials over 30-cars taking time. The field was narrowed to 22-starters for the 35-lap feature after a pair of uneventful 15-lap B-Mains.

Ukiah’s Cole Brown anchored the front of the field with fast-timer Doss running closely behind him. Doss pursued Brown during opening green flag run, taking over the top position on lap 22. Rocklin’s Robby Czub made an outstanding showing in his return to the speedway by running quick laps from the third position.

Czub then suddenly exited the race on lap 25, handing third to former Roseville winner Nick Halen of Reno, Nevada. Aiden Phillips of Madera and Kayci Phillips of Modesto, of no-relation, both spun on the front stretch for the only caution of the race.

Doss held the lead over a three-lap shootout, completing a master-class victory in the INEX Legends Tour Series. Brown, Halen, Chris Justice, and Jeremy’s father Mike Doss rounded out the top-five.

Legends Tour PR