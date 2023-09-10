Drake Edwards Strikes Black Gold With Inaugural Bakersfield Wmr Win

Surprise, Ariz.’s Drake Edwards won his fifth points paying Western Midget Racing race of the 2023 season by striking black gold in the inaugural series race at Bakersfield Speedway on Saturday night. The victory was also Edwards’ third in the last four races.

Edwards and Joey Klemish of Cortez, Colorado split the eight lap heat races with 13 Midgets on hand. They shared the second row for the feature after a four-car invert. Linley, New York’s Darin Horton and Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz were the front row starters for the 25-lap main event.

Klemish made a strong maneuver on the inside in turn four to lead the opening lap in his first career series start. Edwards and points leader Bryant Bell of Oakley battled side-by-side in turn two before banging wheels, sending Bell onto his side for a red flag on lap three. Bell was able to rejoin the action at the rear of the field.

Edwards equaled Klemish’s move, driving inside of turn four to nab the lead himself on lap six. Edwards built up a sizeable 3.58 second lead at the checkered flag for the coveted win.

Klemish debuted well in second place with Nate Wait of Lodi finishing third. Second in points Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz kept a resurgent Bell at bay in the battle for fourth, gaining two points in the championship battle. Bell will have just an eight-point advantage on Mitchell with two races remaining in the series. Folsom’s Jerry Kobza won a four-car battle for sixth as well.

Mohave Valley Raceway on September 30 and Ventura Raceway on October 21 are the final races for the 2023 Western Midget Racing championship series. For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

RESULTS: Bakersfield Speedway September 9, 2023

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4R Drake Edwards; Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7A Joey Klemish

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 4R-Drake Edwards[4]; 2. 7A-Joey Klemish[3]; 3. 35W-Nate Wait[7]; 4. 96X-Logan Mitchell[2]; 5. 09-Bryant Bell[5]; 6. 3-Jerry Kobza[9]; 7. 66-Darin Horton[1]; 8. 15-Adam Weisberg[11]; 9. 54-Anthony Bruno[6]; 10. 20-Kyle Hawse[10]; 11. 31-Todd Hawse[8]; 12. 57-Blaine Craft[13]; 13. (DNS) X-Terry Nichols

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway – Winner: Dustin Cormany

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway – Winner: Drake Edwards

3.31 Ocean Speedway - RAIN

4.1 Antioch Speedway - RAIN

4.29 Ventura Raceway – Winner: Bryant Bell

5.12 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

5.13 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.9 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

6.10 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash* Winner: Drake Edwards

7.14 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* Winner: Drake Edwards

7.15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* Winner: Blake Bower

7.28 Ocean Speedway Winner: Blake Bower

7.29 Antioch Speedway Winner: Drake Edwards

8.11 Ocean Speedway Winner: Bryant Bell

8.12 Marysville Raceway Winner: Drake Edwards

9.2 Bakersfield Speedway Winner: Drake Edwards

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

10.21 Ventura Raceway

WMR PR