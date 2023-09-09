Friday, Sep 08

The ARCA Menards Series tour kicked off a quadruple weekend of racing at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway on Friday. Series dominator Jesse Love started on the pole for the event that featured 22 entries.

Despite entering as the favorite to win, winning nine of the 16 events in 2023 entering Kansas, Love led only one circuit of the 150-mile event before being relegated further back in the top five. Dean Thompson took the lead away from the No. 20 entry on the second lap while the No. 18 of Connor Mosack took the top spot from Thompson on lap three.

Through turn two on lap 24, Love had some sort of suspension or tire issue on the right front that sent the No. 20 Toyota hard into the outside wall ending their day. The series points leader finishes 19th as a result of just their second DNF finish of the year.

Later in the event, Thompson, leader of 35 circuits, also had problems with his No. 25 entry. Thompson quickly came to pit road for the crew to diagnose issues before rejoining the field.

Thompson finishes two laps down in the eighth position.

That left only Connor Mosack and Carson Kvapil in contention for the win.

Mosack took the lead from Thompson on lap 42 and never looked back.

Mosack captured his first career ARCA Menards Series victory Friday at Kansas by 3.202 seconds over Kvapil. In six ARCA starts in 2023 with the Joe Gibbs Racing team, Mosack, from Charlotte, NC, has five top-five and six top-10s.

Kvapil finishes second in his ARCA Menards Series national debut.

Toni Breidinger, Lavar Scott, and Jake Finch rounded out the top five.

Christian Rose, Scott Melton, Dean Thompson, Mandy Chick, and Andy Jankowiak finished top 10.

The series heads next to Bristol Motor Speedway in an ARCA East combination event on September 14th. The Bush’s Beans 200 airs live on FOX Sports 1 and MRN Radio at 6:00 p.m. ET.

