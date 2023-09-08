More than 50 paid entries announced for $50,000-to-win Open Wheel Showdown race December 1-2

Davey Hamilton Jr's Open Wheel Showdown officials have announced the first Winged Sprint Car entry list for the December 1-2, 2023, $50,000 to win event with over 50 paid entries. The record-setting $155,000 total purse for this event is attracting the top names in the sport to the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Drivers will duel in a 100-lap feature.
Representatives from nearly every pavement sprint car series in North America have already filed an entry. Must See Racing, 500 Sprint Car Tour, Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series, Speed Tour, NSRA, Northwest Sprint Tour, Gunslingers, USAC Silver Crown Series, Inland Winged Sprints, and Granite Super Sprints are all currently represented.
Promoter Davey Hamilton, Jr. announced last week that he was cutting entries off at 75. That leaves less than two dozen spots left with several drivers of note who plan to attend but haven’t yet filed an entry.
“This has been absolutely incredible,” Hamilton, Jr. said. “We have some TBAs who are entered, and let me tell you, some of those spots are very well known in the racing world. This event will help our sport in a lot of ways. There are so many partners involved helping to make this event possible. This event should be bigger every year from all avenues, but if we don’t all work together to help grow this thing, it won’t be possible. I need everyone to help grow this event.”
The event will also include a $10,000 to win National Midget event that will put the total purse over $200,000 for both races. Kingsburg, California’s Kody Swanson has entered for double-duty action across both the Sprint Cars and Midgets competition. Swanson will look to add to his illustrious resume of USAC Silver Crown and Little 500 success in Las Vegas.
Hamilton, Jr. hinted on several big announcements regarding this event in the coming weeks including tire prices and Facebook live events where competitors can ask questions and get up to date on all things Open Wheel Showdown.
Tickets are currently on sale though the Las Vegas Bullring online ticketing at: https://www.lvms.com/events/open-wheel-showdown/
For updated information please follow the Open Wheel Showdown Facebook page or visit www.openwheelshowdown.com
Action gets underway on Thursday November 30 with optional practice before qualifying and heat races on Friday night December 1. Lower mains, dashes, and the championship features will be held under the lights on Saturday night December 2 from Las Vegas.
WING SPRINT CAR ENTRY LIST AS OF SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
0 Drew Crenshaw Nampa ID
07 Ryan Litt London ON
1 Natalie Waters West Jordan UT
2 Ed Novak Vancouver WA
2 Anthony Quintana Riverton UT
4S Kevin Schramek Fountain CO
6g Bryan Gossel Fort Collins CO
7 Adam Nelson Racing Meridian ID
8a Brad Aumen Black Creek BC
10 Austin Carter Clovis CA
12 Ron Larson Quesnel BC
12B Monty Bergener Saratoga Springs UT
14 Davey Hamilton Jr Tampa FL
14W Aaron Willison Langley BC
14A Kirk Morgan Racing
14H Kirk Morgan Racing
15 Eric Humphries Chowchilla CA
16 Rob Grice Nampa ID
16g Austyn Gossel Fort Collins CO
17 Mike Murgoitio Meridian ID
18 Shane Butler Galveston IN
21P Robbie Price Cobble Hill BC
22 DJ Lyons Nampa ID
22A Bobby Santos III Franklin MA
22L Richie Larson Prince George BC
26 Sam Pierce Racing Daleville IN
26 Sam Pierce Racing Daleville IN
27 Mike Hathaway Falcon CO
28 Colton Nelson Meridian ID
29 Jake Trainor Medway MA
33j Jeff Montgomery Langford BC
36R Ryan Burdett West Valley City UT
36J Jarett Burdett West Valley City UT
41 Tyler Roahrig Plymouth IN
45 Justin Kawahata Sanger CA
51T Tristen Spiers Boise ID
64 TJ Sneva Spokane WA
65 Levi Rose Colville WA
68 Mike Anderson Nampa ID
71 Riley Rogers Meridian ID
77 Audra Sasselli Selma CA
77 Kody Swanson Kingsburg CA
81 Casey Tillman Boise ID
83 Bryan Riddle Thonotosassa FL
86s J.J. Dutton Lutz FL
88 Jason Conn Prince George BC
91 Brian Warf Kuna ID
93 Dude Teate Leesburg FL
98 Davey Hamilton Racing
99 Cory Lockwood Nampa ID
555 Dylan Reynolds Lady lake FL
TBA Mott Bolding Motorsports
TBA Jim Waters Racing
TBA Jim Waters Racing
Open Wheel Showdown PR