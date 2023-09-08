INDYCAR Announces WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing entry for an unapproved engine change following the Sunday, Sept. 3 race at Portland International Raceway.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Sunday, Sept. 10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

IndyCar PR