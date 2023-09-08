Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Ready to Right the Ship at Kansas Speedway

Muniz appeared headed towards his 10th top-10 of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season this past Sunday night at the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds, but a divebomb move by another competitor didn’t pan out and instead wiped out three cars in the process and left Muniz and the Rette Jones Racing team with a frustrating 12th-place result. Hoping to return to the top-10 for the first time since finishing seventh three races ago at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Muniz, for the first time in his ARCA Menards Series career, will return to a track he has competed on before. Earlier this season, in his intermediate ARCA debut at Kansas, Muniz qualified his No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang sixth and earned his then-third top-10 finish of the season with an eighth-place result. Inhaling 16 ARCA Menards Series races so far this season, Muniz, the former Malcom in the Middle television icon, has certainly padded his racing resume and looks to utilize some of that experience on the intermediate tracks this season and apply it towards earning his second career top-five finish in Friday night’s 100-lap race. “I am certainly ready to get this monkey off our back,” said Muniz. “It’s been a little bit of a rough four or five weeks. Our finishes haven’t been terrible, but we have certainly had things happen that have taken us out of the hunt for a stronger finish and the opportunity to gain some crucial points. “With all that being said, I am excited to return to Kansas Speedway this weekend and put our Rette Jones Racing team back in the top-10. I like Kansas. It’s a fast track with plenty of room to race.” Muniz explained how the fundamentals of learning how to race on a mile-and-a-half track and larger this season should pay dividends in the final speedway race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season. “I have learned so much about the draft and aerodynamically how to race these ARCA cars since Kansas in May,” explained Muniz. “I have learned how to utilize the draft to my advantage and how the air works when trying to pass another competitor, as well as how to wrestle our No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang when it comes to being aero loose or aero tight. “I think all of the factors will come into play again on Friday night, so it’s just making sure I execute on what I learn and use a patient approach to ensure we can capitalize on any opportunity during the second half of the race.”