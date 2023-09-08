NASCAR GP Czech Republic’s top-5: More than 30,000 fans enjoyed the races on-site

The fourth edition of the NASCAR Show Most at the Autodrom Most was a huge success. Despite Sunday’s inclement weather 31,200 fans visited the track over the weekend to enjoy four exciting NASCAR Whelen Euro Series races, support series and a great paddock show of an unique NASCAR event. So many passionate Czech fans flooded the grandstands and green hills and therefore it's no surprise that they took up most of the top-5 highlights of the weekend at Autodrom Most.



Fifth place: Parade to Most



Every team sent one car to the city center of Most to ignite the spark of the locals to visit the NASCAR Show Most with its rich and colorful program on and off track. Plenty of NWES drivers were at the event to sign autographs and take photos with their fans. The youngest were even allowed to climb into one of the V8 cars with 400 hp and no electronic aids. The engines kept silent but the memories remained for the young racing fans who enjoyed the parade, which was highlighted by a ride on the public roads of Most in real racing cars.



Fourth place: Increase of viewers on live streaming



The numbers don’t lie, EuroNASCAR’s growth is ongoing: 85,200 views on the EuroNASCAR Youtube channel showed the high interest in the NASCAR GP Czech Republic even from racing fans who were not able to travel to Autodrom Most. An increase of 27 percent compared to 2022 underlined the development of the best touring car series in Europe. 630,200 minutes watched and an increase of 7.2 percent of live streaming interactions made the broadcast of the race weekend a true success.



Third place: History has been written



At the podium ceremony in the middle of a fantastic fan zone in the paddock, Paul Jouffreau gained tons of new fans by setting two fantastic records. At the age of 19 years, the Frenchman became the youngest EuroNASCAR PRO race winner in NWES history and the first driver to score victories in both divisions in one season. When Jouffreau lifted his trophy to the sky, the fans shared this magnificent moment with the youngster in Victory Lane.



Second place: 1.59 million social media impressions



Social media is the window for billions of people in the world to share exciting moments, gain information and enjoy events from a different perspective. EuroNASCAR always works hard to give the fans a special behind the scenes view on NASCAR GPs in Europe and the hard work paid off. A total of 1.59 million social media impressions made the NASCAR GP Czech Republic a success story even in the digital world with postings, stories, reels and clips. The fast way to share information, emotions and memories is still on an upswing and the NWES thanks all the fans who share the passion for Pure Racing.



First place: 31,200 spectators at the track



The NASCAR Show Most has been a success story since its inaugural event in 2019. Despite a forced break during COVID-19 the loyal fans returned to the 4.212 kilometer long track to enjoy an unique show with a mix of racing, American lifestyle and fun for the whole family. When the V8 engines were fired, the grandstands and green hills at Autodrom Most were packed with passionate racing fans. The official count is 31,200 spectators over the weekend for the fourth edition of the NASCAR GP Czech Republic.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will make its debut at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on September 23-24. The NASCAR GP Germany will host the regular season finale, which will be crucial for the championship battles in EuroNASCAR PRO and 2. Qualifying and all races will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services around the world.

NWES PR