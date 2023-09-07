Eddie Tafoya Jr. Is Racing in Texas and Arkansas This Week

Eddie Tafoya Jr. headed back to the airport on Wednesday to get ready for the USAC National Sprint Car Series races this week in Texas and Arkansas. On Thursday, September 7th, he will be at the famous half-mile high-banked Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. He will then journey to Texarkana, Arkansas for races on Friday and Saturday at the semi-banked 1/4 mile Texarkana 67 Speedway. For Tafoya, it will be his initial appearance on each of the tracks.

The driver, who lives 35 miles east of Los Angeles in Chino Hills, California, was slated to make his Devils Bowl debut on April 28th and 29th. However, those races, along with one at the Rocket Raceway in Petty, Texas the night before, were all rained out. He salvaged the wet trip by high-tailing it to the I70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri to finish seventh in a POWRi War Sprint Car Series race on April 29th. From there he headed northeast to the Eldora Speedway for his initial appearance on the famous high banks during the first week in May. On the western Ohio track, he qualified for both USAC National Sprint Car mains on the Tony Stewart-owned oval placing 18th and 19th.

Tafoya made a couple of sojourns to Indiana over the past couple of months. The first came in late July when he competed in the grinding Indiana Sprint Week making the A main event at the legendary Terre Haute Action Track and the Bloomington Speedway. He concluded that trip with another main event appearance in a Boss race at the Paragon Speedway. Results from all of Tafoya’s 2023 racing endeavors are at the end of this release.

Not long after the Indiana Sprint Week trip, Tafoya returned to the “Hoosier State” for the prestigious 12th Annual Smackdown at “Indiana’s Baddest Bull Ring,” the Kokomo Speedway. As has been the case with Tafoya most of the year, the three nights of racing were in the USAC National Sprint Car Series. For the pleasant driver who turned 26 years old earlier in the season, things did not go the way he wanted at Kokomo. However, he is fired up and ready to compete in the world’s premiere traditional sprint car series once again this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

After the conclusion of the Smackdown, Tafoya and the crew drove the team hauler to Texas for this week’s race. They left it there and hopped on a flight home to California. They flew back to Texas Wednesday morning to get the car ready for this week’s action.

Even though he has not raced the full USAC National Series schedule, the personable driver is still 25th in the championship standings and is only 16 points out of 23rd heading into the three races.

For fans not able to make it to Texas and Arkansas for the races, all three nights will be shown live on Flo Racing. For information on how to watch or subscribe, please visit the following link https://www.floracing.com/.

The Specialty Fasteners #51T team is always exploring corporate partnership opportunities. If you or your company would like to be a partner with the hard-working sprint car squad, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya’s great-looking shirts and hoodies are available online at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Tafoya has a great YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

