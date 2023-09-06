Western New York and Pennsylvania Region Ready for the Biggest Race of the Year – 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

When the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 rolls off for the Race of Champions Modified Series on Sunday, September 17 it will be the return of the Series to the ultra-modern Lake Erie Speedway in conjunction with Race of Champions Weekend, a three-day celebration of racing hosting the region’s biggest asphalt racing party.

Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., has won the race an incredible 8 times, including six consecutive between 2015 and 2020, vaulting him in to discussions that have ranked him amongst the greatest driver’s in the Modified division. Due to injury, Hirschman’s status remains unknown for the event.

Andy Jankowiak of Tonawanda, N.Y., remains the defending event champion and will be looking to repeat.

Hirschman, Jankowiak and an incredible field of Race of Champion Modified Series competitors will come to the green flag just after 4:30pm at Lake Erie Speedway on Saturday, September 17 all looking to etch their names into Modified racing history as a winner of the longest standing event in the division.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified; Super Stocks; Late Models; FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash ; Street Stocks and Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series all play a part in Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, Pa., over the course of Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17.

Practice, with free open grandstands will take place on Friday, September 15. Pit gates for practice will open at 12:00pm (Noon) with practice running from 4:00pm until dusk.

Tickets may be purchased for the Race of Champions Weekend along with camping and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/roc-annual.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: Race of Champions Weekend featuring the 73nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR