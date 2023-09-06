Pinnacle Racing Group to Field ARCA Menards Series Entry for Carson Kvapil at Kansas Speedway

Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG) officials announced today that Carson Kvapil, a multi-time winner on the CARS Pro Late Model and CARS Late Model Stock Car tours, will compete for the organization in Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 race at Kansas Speedway.

Kvapil, the son of former NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, will pilot the No. 28 Chevrolet SS under the leadership of crew chief and NASCAR veteran Shane Huffman in the final intermediate track for the premier ARCA Menards Series division this season.

Friday night’s 100-lap contest will also mark Pinnacle Racing Group’s inaugural debut on an intermediate ARCA track.

Kvapil, a second-generation racer, is the full-time driver of JR Motorsports’ No. 8 pavement Late Model and the 2022 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour champion. He is part of the Chevrolet Driver Development initiative and the current CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour points leader.

“I am super excited to have the chance to race for Pinnacle Racing Group at Kansas Speedway on Friday night,” said Kvapil. “Shane (Huffman) and all the guys have been great to me in the shop and I’m ready to get on track with them Friday.

“Kansas offers a lot of different track characteristics than what I am used to, but the guys are working hard preparing me for the race. I also can’t thank Mark Webb, Lorin Ranier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet and everyone else who helped put this deal together. I am ready to make them proud!”

The Mooresville, N.C., native began his driving career at 10 years old in the U.S. Legend Car Bandolero division. He has also accumulated a host of Late Model wins dating to the 2014 season.

Kvapil’s most notable Late Model wins include the 2021 North | South Challenge at Nashville Fairgrounds (Tenn.) Speedway and the Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway last August.

While the 20-year-old driver has spent much of his young career fine-tuning his Late Model race craft, Kvapil has proven himself a versatile talent and counts a win in the 2021 Carolina Micro Showdown at Millbridge (N.C.) Speedway – a one-sixth mile dirt oval in Salisbury, N.C. – as one of his career highlights.

“We are very excited to continue expanding our driver portfolio with Carson this weekend at Kansas Speedway,” said Pinnacle Racing Group general manager and crew chief Shane Huffman. “Carson’s track record speaks for itself, and we are proud to be the outlet that allows him to make his ARCA Menards Series debut this weekend.

“We know it will be the biggest start of his career until this point, but we believe he can step up to the challenge and exceed all expectations set forth for Friday night’s race. We believe he will have the same opportunity that all the Pinnacle Racing Group drivers have had this season, which is to contend to win races.”

Friday night’s Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 will kick off a whirlwind week for the North Carolinian.

On Tuesday night, Spire Motorsports announced that Kvapil would pilot their No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST in next Thursday night’s Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, will mark his debut in one of NASCAR’s premier national divisions.

The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the 17th of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule in the 71st consecutive ARCA season Practice begins Friday, September 8 from 12:40 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying in a timed session will begin a short time later at 1:40 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. ET). The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

PRG PR