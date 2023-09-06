ASCS Qualifying Nights Revealed For The Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Closing online registration with 94 drivers on the docket, the field has been split into their respective qualifying nights for the 13th edition of the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., happening September 14-16, 2023.

The 13th time the event will be contested at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks”, this year marks the 14th time the event has been run, with the first taking place at Lake Ozark Speedway in 2010, where Zach Chappell picked up the win. The event moved to Lucas Oil Speedway the following year, with Jason Johnson winning the next two events.

Johnny Herrera was the champion in 2013, followed by Derek Hagar in 2014. Brad Loyet became the only Missouri born driver to win the Hockett/McMillin in 2015. Oklahoma’s Wayne Johnson picked up the win in 2016 and enters the 2023 event as the defending race winner. The only driver with three wins, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. topped the Hockett/McMillin in 2017, 2018, and 2020. Blake Hahn in 2019 and Washington’s J.J. Hickle in 2021 make up the list of event winners.

This year’s list of entrants is comprised of drivers from 17 states (AR, AZ, CO, IA, IL, KS, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SD, TN, TX). Drivers can still pre-register by contact Terry Mattox via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Drivers entering now will be placed on a qualifying night.

Thursday Night Qualifiers:

1JR Steven Russell

1K Kelby Watt

1P Curtis Evans

1T Joshua Tyre

2 Chase Porter

3 Howard Moore

4W Jamie Ball

6 Christopher Townsend

7B Ben Brown

7C Chris Morgan

7M Chance Morton

8 Alex Sewell

8M Kade Morton

9C Chase Randall

9$ Kyle Clark

9JR Derek Hagar

10 Landon Britt

10C Jeremy Campbell

11 Roger Crockett

11M Michael Tyre

12X Garet Williamson

13 Elijah Gile

14M Randy Martin

16 Hannah Merritt

22S Slater Helt

23 Lance Moss

31 Casey Wills

41 Mackenzie Borchers

44 Ronny Howard

44C Chris Martin

45X Kyler Johnson

51B Joe B. Miller

52 Blake Hahn

55 Brandon Anderson

57 Billy Butler

71 Channin Tankersley

73 Samuel Wagner

75 Tyler Blank

86 Timothy Smith

88 Austin McCarl

91 Michael Day

91K Austin O'Neal

91T Tyler Thomas

97 Kevin Cummings

98P Miles Paulus

99D Tucker Daly

Friday Night Qualifiers:

1 Sean McClelland

1H Hank Davis

1X Jake Bubak

2C Wayne Johnson

2J Zach Blurton

2X Tony Rustad

3Z Zach Davis

4C Chase Richards

4M Cameron Martin

4X Brad Bowden

5 Ernie Morriss

9C Tony Crank

10K Jordan Knight

10K1 Dewayne White

12M Greg Merritt

12 Jeffrey Newell

13C Chase Howard

14 Jordon Mallett

14E Kyle Bellm

14T Travis Oldfield

15D Andrew Deal

16S Steven Howell

18 Ryan Roberts

18X Nathan Ryun

19 Ayrton Gennetten

20 Kelsey Ivy

21 Kameron Key

22K Kaleb Johnson

22M Rees Moran

27 Carson McCarl

32 Riley Valentine

32D Daryn Langford

33 Alan Zoutte

36 Jason Martin

37 Ayden Gatewood

41H Colton Hardy

47 Dale Howard

52D Skyler Daly

71B Brady Baker

74 Tucker Boulton

77 Jack Wagner

83 Kurt Mueller

87J Jace Park

96S Brandon Sampson

95 Matt Covington

97M Scotty Milan

187 Landon Crawley

938 Bradley Fezard

Nights are subject to change without notice.

The 2023 event takes place September 14-16. Entry for the $ 10,000-to-win event is free for ASCS competitors. Draw is $20 at the event. When entering, you will be placed on a qualifying night based on current numbers. A driver may not switch nights once they pull onto the track to Qualify.

With the change, teams will be able to Hot Lap, then Qualify, whereas last year, they were done at the same time.

Hockett/McMillin ASCS Format:

Preliminary nights will follow ASCS National Format, with teams drawing for their Qualifying Group. Max number of cars on track per Qualifying session is five.

The breakdown of the ASCS National Format is online at http://www.ascsracing.com.

Event Points are awarded each time a driver takes a competitive green flag. These points are used to set the field for Saturday and are not used to set lineups during a preliminary night. A driver may not switch nights once they pull onto the track to Qualify.

Qualifying and Heat Race Points are awarded: 30, 27, 24, 21, 18, 15, 12, 9, 6, 3

B-Feature Points, starting with the first non-qualifier, are awarded: 87, 86, 85, 84, 83, 82, 81, etc.

A-Feature points are awarded: 150, 142, 135, 130, 125, 122, 119, 116, 113, 110, 108, 106, 104, 102, 100, 98, 96, 94, 92, 90, 89, 88

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into four Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday. Any ties in event points will be broken by the driver with the faster qualifying time.

Lineups will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

Those not transferring will lineup into B-Features, straight up by their LCQ finish. Two B-Features, will take the top three from each. Three B-Features, will take the top two from each.

**ASCS National Driver Point, Regional Attendance, and Promoter’s Provisionals will be allowed, but will not award any points for the A-Feature. Points will be calculated from the position earned prior to the Provisional.

Purse structure for each night is as follows:

Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3,000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $100.

Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $100.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Who: ASCS National Tour | ASCS Warrior Region

What: 13th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

When: September 14-16, 2023

Where: Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Track Info: Lucas Oil Speedway:

Address: 700 E. Hwy. 54 Wheatland, MO 65779

Phone: (417) 282-5984

Website: http://www. lucasoilspeedway.com

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Social Media: https://www.facebook. com/LucasOilSpeedway/

Times and Prices

September 14 & 15:

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:05 P.M.

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) $22

Adults (16 and up) $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $22

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $60

Pit Pass $45

September 16

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 5:30 P.M.

Racing: 6:35 P.M.

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) $32

Adults (16 and up) $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $32

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $80

Pit Pass $45

ASCS National Track History

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland) - 41 events

1. 9/30/06—Brian Brown

2. 4/19/08—Jason Johnson

3. 9/26/09—Shane Stewart

4. 9/25/10—Tim Crawley

5. 9/23/11—Tim Crawley (Hockett/McMillin-Prelim)

6. 9/24/11—Jason Johnson (Hockett/McMillin-Finale)

7. 6/23/12—Cody Baker (Speedweek)

8. 9/28/12—Brady Bacon (Hockett/McMillin-Prelim)

9. 9/29/12—Jason Johnson (Hockett/McMillin-Finale)

10. 6/22/13—Jonathan Cornell (Speedweek)

11. 9/27/13—Tony Bruce, Jr. (Hockett/McMillin-Prelim)

12. 9/29/13—Johnny Herrera (Hockett/McMillin-Finale)

13. 6/21/14—Christopher Bell (Speedweek)

14. 9/26/14—Tim Crawley (Hockett/McMillin-Prelim)

15. 9/27/14—Derek Hagar (Hockett/McMillin-Finale)

16. 6/20/15 -- Tony Bruce, Jr. (Speedweek)

17. 9/25/15 -- Brian Brown (Hockett/McMillin-Prelim)

18. 9/26/15 -- Brad Loyet (Hockett/McMillin-Finale)

19. 6/18/16 - Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Speedweek)

20. 9/22/16 - Johnny Herrera (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

21. 9/23/16 - Wayne Johnson (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

22. 9/24/16 - Wayne Johnson (Hockett/McMillin Finale)

23. 6/17/17 - Aaron Reutzel (Speedweek)

24. 9/21/17 - Sammy Swindell (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

25. 9/22/17 - Sammy Swindell (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

26. 9/23/17 - Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Hockett/McMillin Finale)

27. 9/20/18 - Wayne Johnson (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

28. 9/21/18 - Johnny Herrera (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

29. 9/22/18 - Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Hockett/McMillin Finale)

30. 9/19/19 -- Blake Hahn (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

31. 9/20/19 -- Josh Baughman (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

32. 9/21/19 -- Blake Hahn (Hockett/McMillin Finale)

33. 9/17/20 - Mark Smith (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

34. 9/18/20 - Mark Smith (Hockett/McMillin Prelim)

35. 9/19/20 - Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Hockett/McMillin Finale)

36. 9/16/21 -- Derek Hagar (Hockett/McMillin-Prelim)

37. 9/17/21 -- Derek Hagar (Hockett/McMillin-Prelim)

38. 9/18/21 -- JJ Hickle (Hockett/McMillin Finale)

39. 9/15/22 -- Tim Crawley (Hockett/McMillin-Prelim)

40. 9/16/22 -- Ayrton Gennetten (Hockett/McMillin-Prelim)

41. 9/17/22 -- Wayne Johnson (Hockett/McMillin Finale)

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/americansprintcarseries

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/ascsracing [@ascsracing]

Broadcast: http://www. racindirt.com

Live-Scoring: My Race Pass App

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 9 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81 Speedway; 7/7 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 7/22 – 81 Speedway; 8/26 – Salina Highbanks Speedway; 9/2 – Longdale Speedway); Matt Covington – 3 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway; 7/8 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 8/25 – Lakeside Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway); Landon Britt – 1 (9/1 – Arrowhead Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 3,123; 2. Matt Covington 3,024; 3. Jordon Mallett 2,844; 4. Howard Moore 2,786; 5. Brandon Anderson 2,752; 6. Kyler Johnson 2,607; 7. Landon Britt 2,515; 8. Christopher Townsend 2,462; 9. Michael Day 2,134; 10. Chris Morgan 1,405;

Support of the American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by RacinDirt.com, AR Dyno Specialty, BMRS, The Driver’s Project, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Smiley’s Racing Products, Impact Signs, Hoosier Tire, RacinDirt.com, and MyRacePass.com.

ASCS PR