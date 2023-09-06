Ninth Podium-Finish for Camirand at CTMP Ranger Suffers Engine Failure

Paillé Course//Racing had another good weekend at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, as Marc-Antoine Camirand scored his ninth podium finish of the season, earning the third place in the WeatherTech 200, in the NASCAR Pinty’s series. Andrew Ranger was also on his way to a solid performance but suffered an engine failure.

Marc-Antoine Camirand particularly appreciates the fast road course located in Bowmanville, Ontario, and he has proven it once again. Signing the fastest lap in practice, he recorded the second time in qualifying.

At the start of the 51-lap race, he quickly took the lead, but had to concede it before a first pit stop to refuel. “My car was also getting very understeering. We opted to change two tires, then two more a few laps later, while we were still driving under green flag conditions,” said Camirand, who was driving the GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n° 96 Camaro.

After a yellow flag, he returned to the top-10 and managed to climb back to third place. “We weren’t as fast as the leaders, but I’m very happy with this podium finish. Our team worked very hard throughout the race and we came back strong at the end,” said Camirand, who finds himself second in the championship, 35 points behind first place.

His teammate at Paillé Course//Racing, Andrew Ranger, also showed a lot of speed at the start of the weekend.

Starting from eighth place, he was in a good position to finish in the top five. “My pit stops were made, and I found myself at the head of the pack with around 20 laps to go. I was hopeful to finish this race strong because I felt I had a good car,” said Ranger.

Unfortunately, the engine in his GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°27 Camaro blew out with 13 laps to go. “It is really a season to forget for me. There is nothing I could do, I suffered this engine failure while we were driving well. I hope to end the season in a good way, in three weeks, at Delaware Speedway,” concluded Ranger.

Paillé Course//Racing will wrap up its NASCAR Pinty’s season on September 24, with Marc-Antoine Camirand and Andrew Ranger on track at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario.

PCR PR