TOYOTA USAC: Toyota Drivers Avedisian, Grant Run 2-3 on Night Two of USAC Firemen’s Nationals

Toyota drivers captured two podium positions as Jade Avedisian placed second and Justin Grant finished third on night two of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Firemen’s Nationals at Angell Park Speedway, Monday.

Avedisian’s runner-up finish marked her second consecutive podium finish after finishing third in Sunday’s feature event.

Starting from the pole position, Taylor Reimer took the early lead and would pace the first half of the 30-lap event before Logan Seavey worked the high side at the exit of turn four on lap 17 to take the lead.

After a restart on lap 18, Avedisian began her move through the top five charging from fourth up to second. Another yellow would come out on lap 25, setting up a five-lap dash to the finish with Avedisian making a big run on the restart, but she wasn’t able to reel in the leader. Behind them, Grant would climb from sixth to third.

At the checkered flag, it was Seavey, Avedisian and Grant, with Reimer coming home in fifth. Three more Toyota drivers finished in the top 10 with Bryant Wiedeman placing sixth, Sunday winner Ryan Timms was ninth and Gavin Miller finished tenth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns at Gas City I-69 Speedway on September 21.

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Angell Park Speedway Monday Feature Results

Jade Avedisian – 2nd

Justin Grant – 3rd

Taylor Reimer – 5th

Bryant Wiedeman – 6h

Ryan Timms – 9th

Gavin Miller – 10th

Jake Andreotti – 11th

Cannon McIntosh – 17th

Emerson Axsom – 18th

TRD PR