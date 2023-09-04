Pole position and podium for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Three times champion of the NASCAR Pinty's series, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin had a great weekend at the WeatherTech 200, presented on permanent road course of the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (formerly Mosport), Ontario. On a track he likes and knows well, the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab took pole position at the end of the qualifying session before leading several laps in the race and finishing second.

This penultimate race of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty's season brings a mixed record for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. It’s clear that he had the car to win this 2023 edition of the WeatherTech 200 but elements out of his control also explain the final classification. “All in all, it’s still a very good weekend. We were at the front of the pack in qualifying and in the race. Car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab was the fastest on the track. So, when you have the best car, you obviously want to win. Unfortunately, it appeared that the positions that were given back to the drivers at the time of certain restarts did not always reflect the exact classification. For example, I had to restart fifth when I was second just before the yellow flag fell for the last caution period. Being so far away, it became mission impossible to win, but I didn't give up and it gave this last lap so spectacular,” says Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Ninth in free practice after testing different settings, first in qualifying, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin obviously hoped for victory. “Our team worked perfectly during the pit stops. Changing tires and refueling were executed to perfection. Going up from fifth to second in a few laps at the end of the race was intense. Would I have been able to pass #74 (Kevin Lacroix) if there had been one more lap? Probably but I could also have pushed him outside the racing line, as some have often done in the series, at the last corner to win. Except that winning like this is not part of my values,” adds Louis-Philippe.

The duel between Dumoulin and Lacroix on the last lap was highly appreciated by the fans, and their respectful battle is to be highlighted. “If I had been ranked second in the last restart, the scenario would have been different. But that’s what it is. I remember that I really had a great car. I set pole position, the fastest lap in the race and I finished Top 5 for the eighth time this season. This proves our level and our regularity” specifies the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab.

This excellent result obtained at this WeatherTech 200 consolidates Louis-Philippe Dumoulin in fourth place in the drivers' standings, just three points from third place, with one more race to go this season.

“I'm proud of all the work our team has done, not only this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park but in preparation for the 2024 season. We're on the right way and the team is getting stronger and stronger,” concludes Louis -Philip Dumoulin.

LP Dumoulin PR