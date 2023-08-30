William Sawalich - No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview - Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

SAWALICH AT DUQUOIN: William Sawalich will run his second ARCA Menards Series (AMS) dirt race of the year this weekend at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. In his first AMS dirt race at Illinois State Fairgrounds, Sawalich posted a fifth-place finish.

This past weekend, Sawalich drove to his third ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) victory of the year after leading 141 of 150 laps around the Milwaukee Mile. Sawalich led practice and then set a new track record as he qualified on the pole for the race. The previous track record was set by current NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ty Gibbs, in 2021. 2023 ARCA SEASON: Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. Sawalich currently sits first in the AMSE Championship standings, 20 points in front of Luke Fenhaus, with one race remaining on the schedule.

Twitter: @WilliamSawalich I Facebook: William Sawalich I Instagram: @williamsawalich

RACE INFO: The AMS Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds will take place at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 3. The race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 and FloRacing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “We're coming off a great weekend at the Milwaukee Mile - we had a great car & I'm proud of what we accomplished there. Looking ahead to this weekend, we have another dirt race on Sunday. I feel like I learned some things at Springfield that will help me get a solid finish this weekend at DuQuoin."

JGR PR