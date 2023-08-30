The biggest weekend in drag racing features free parking, bonus events like Hemi Challenge and Rooftec Competition Eliminator Cash Clash and much more

The prestigious 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals lives up to its name as the world’s biggest drag race, offering a full slate of special events, attractions, autograph sessions and more during the race weekend on Aug. 30-Sept. 4 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

On top of it, free parking is also offered for all race fans at the Big Go, helping allow them to see a host of attractions and bonus events on drag racing’s grandest stage. Along with the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Funny Car Callout and the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHR Challenge bonus race of the season for competitions in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals gives competitors in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series a multitude of opportunities for Indy glory.

The new Rooftec NHRA Competition Eliminator Cash Class takes place on Sept. 1, featuring a total purse of $50,000. The winner in the 16-car field will earn $30,000, while the special event will be featured on the NHRA on FOX broadcast during the weekend. The new Rooftec NHRA Competition Class Bonus Award will also debut at the Big Go, adding another $11,500 to the national event purse.

The fastest Super Stock cars will challenge for ultimate bragging rights and a bonus purse during the popular Dodge HEMI Challenge, with the finals set to take place under the lights at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park directly before the opening session of qualifying in Funny Car and Top Fuel on Friday.

Throughout the event, fans will get a number of chances to hear from, meet with and get autographs from their favorite drivers. Everyone is invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which creates a festive atmosphere leading into Nitro Alley. The Nitro Alley Stage will be the main entertainment hub in the pits when the Camping World Drag Racing Series competitors are not on the track, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets and much more. For autograph seekers, autograph sessions take place on Friday and Saturday at the Dodge Display, on Saturday at the Mission Foods Display featuring drivers in that weekend’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, on Saturday at the Toyota Display and Sunday featuring the eight Funny Car standouts in the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Funny Car Callout.

Fans can also enjoy cacklefests in the hot rod junction, as well as standout racing in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and the new Factory X presented by Holley category.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

The weekend wraps on Labor Day Monday, starting with the fan-favorite SealMaster Track Walk and finishing with the winner’s circle celebration on the starting line, where fans are invited to congratulate the winners of the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Away from the track, fans are invited to Cruz Pedregon’s annual open house at his racing headquarters in Brownsburg from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, with the DSR Performance Block Party at DSM Precision Manufacturing Headquarters from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

For nearly seven decades, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals have represented drag racing’s pinnacle and there’s nothing like winning a Wally on the sport’s grandest stage. Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won in 2022 and this year’s race will be broadcast on both FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), including eliminations coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4 on FS1 and continuing at 2 p.m. on FOX.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals includes one round at 5:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 1, two rounds on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:15 and 5:45 p.m. and the final two rounds on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12:15 and 3:45 p.m. Final eliminations start at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4. The Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout begins at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, with the semifinals at 3:20 p.m. and the finals at 5:15 p.m., with television coverage taking place from 4-5:30 ET on FOX.

Television coverage starts on FS1 from 11:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 and continues from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Monday, eliminations coverage begins at 12 p.m. on FS1 and continues on FOX from 2-5 p.m.

Single-day tickets for the Top Eliminator Club are also on sale, putting fans even closer to the action. Offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, the Top Eliminator Club includes number of exclusive benefits for the historic event.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admission with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)