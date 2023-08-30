Wally Brown Racing and JMC Motorsports Team Up For Final Race of 2023 AFT Season

Wally Brown Racing partners with JMC Motorsports for final race of the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track Season. Jarod Vanderkooi will pilot the KTM 790 with support from both teams at Mission Springfield Mile I & II presented by Drag Specialties.

Wally Brown Racing recruited Jesse Janich to ride for a limited number of races this season, however Janisch suffered an injury in July and is unable to compete. After missing the Drag Specialties Bridgeport Half Mile, the team sought a replacement to finish the scheduled runs at Springfield Mile I & II.

“We are excited to be working with a top ten team for this final run in 2023. Despite a few setbacks this year, we’re hoping to finish strong and continue to demonstrate that the KTM 790 can be competitive, “ stated team owner Wally Brown.

“JMC Motorsports, along with Jarod Vanderkooi, are very excited to partner with Wally Brown Racing. We are eager to ride and develop a new brand and are confident with this partnership we will make big strides at the Springfield Mile. JMC Motorsports will also have the continued support at Springfield Mile of Fairway Ford and Avila Racing” states Jay Maloney.

In 2022, James Rispoli won the Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines at Springfield Mile on the WBR KTM 890. “It’s always fun to return to a track that you’ve been to and see what kind of progress you can make, but to win at a legendary track like the Springfield Mile and be able to return is special. Everyone on the team is ready for another chance to compete,” stated Brown.