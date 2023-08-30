Wednesday, Aug 30

Danny Dyszelski Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for USF Pro 2000 Finale in Portland

Danny Dyszelski is set to join Turn 3 Motorsport for his debut in the USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires at this weekend’s season finale at Portland International Raceway. The 15-year-old has been dually competing in the USF2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America Pro 1500 Championship this year finding success in both series.

Out of the 13 USF2000 races he has competed in, Dyszelski has finished in the top 10 in eight of them with a best finish of fourth at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. The North Carolina native is also currently leading both the 1500 class and overall championship in Radical Cup with eight in-class wins and six outright podiums on his resume.
#44 Danny Dyszelski // USF Pro 2000

Formula Imports/Charlotte Medical/Skufca Law/Baker Mitchell Plumbing

“I am looking forward to racing in the USF Pro 2000 series for the final race of this season,” said Dyszelski. “After I had a successful test with Turn 3 Motorsport earlier this month, it felt natural to make the step to race in Portland. I am excited for the opportunity to work with Turn 3 Motorsport to continue learning and to further my racing career.”
Dyszelski will pilot the #44 Formula Imports / Charlotte Medical / Skufca Law / Baker Mitchell Plumbing car for Turn 3 Motorsport on the 1.964-mile, 12-turn road course of Portland International Raceway this weekend as he prepares to take on a full season USF Pro 2000 campaign in 2024.
 
“I’m really looking forward to having Danny join our team for the USF Pro 2000 season finale in Portland,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “He had a very successful test at Autobahn Country Club earlier this month, and I feel he’s ready to make this next step in his career. The whole team is very excited to have the opportunity to work with Danny this weekend. The goal for this event will be to complete every lap of the tripleheader event and gain as much experience as possible.”
 
The final three rounds of the USF Pro 2000 Championship will take place this weekend, August 31-September 3, at Portland International Raceway where the 2023 Champion will be decided.
Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the USF Pro Championships app or on www.usfpro2000.com.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
