Kevin Lacroix Plagued with Mechanical Issues at ICAR

The first edition of the Evirum 125 was full of promise and excitement as the NASCAR Pinty’s field took on the brand new track configuration for the first time. Kevin Lacroix’s day at Complexe ICAR in Mirabel got off to a strong start, but a mechanical issue during the final stage of the race, which forced him to spend a significant amount of time in pit lane, greatly compromised his result. He finished the event in 22nd place.

The Saint-Eustache driver finished in 7th place in the practice session on board his #74 NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car, and further improved by setting the 5th fastest lap time in qualifying, putting himself in a good position on the starting grid ahead of the race.

Lacroix got to work quickly and swiftly as soon as the race started, battling side by side with fellow competitors before moving up to third in the opening laps of the race. A yellow flag on the seventh lap of the race put a temporary halt to his progress, but the race was able to resume only a couple of laps later.

He was steadily hanging on to the third position but was unable to contend with the two leaders ahead. Another yellow flag emerged on lap 22 due to debris on the track, and Lacroix was hampered on the restart as he began to lose pace. His struggles continued as he suffered a mechanical issue, relegating him to the back of the grid. Although he attempted to continue, he was eventually forced to come into pit lane, retiring from the race after completing 39 laps.

“It’s a shame that we were not able to finish the race and secure a good result,” said Kevin Lacroix. “We had a strong start and we were in the fight for another podium, but luck wasn’t on our side this time. I’m thankful for all the people who came out here to support me, and the team and I will be working hard to turn things around in the next round.”

Kevin Lacroix will be back on track this week on Sunday, September 3rd for the WeatherTech 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the penultimate round of the season.

Kevin Lacroix PR