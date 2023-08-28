Fourth Victory for Marc-Antoine Camirand at ICAR; Strong Sixth Place Finish for Ranger

Marc-Antoine Camirand clinched a fourth victory this season, last Saturday, as Paillé Course//Racing was in action in the NASCAR Pinty’s series at the Circuit ICAR in Mirabel. Andrew Ranger also achieved a strong result with a sixth-place finish.

Marc-Antoine Camirand was confident that he could achieve a good result on the new layout of Circuit ICAR, located on the Mirabel airport tarmac. His GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 Camaro showed great speed the whole day, as Camirand posted the second-quickest time in practice session, then scored the pole on the new 2,295 kilometers layout of this road course.

From the beginning of the 55-lap race, Camirand had a very fast rhythm, but was challenged by Alex Tagliani, who took the lead at lap 20.

“We really raced hard, just like a fast-paced go-kart race. I think we both pushed our cars to their limits. It was a very fun, though exhausting race for me. I think that my car had a little something left at the end when I made the move to pass him, but we really both battled very hard the whole race”, told Camirand.

When Camirand made the move for the win in turn one, the rear end of the car slid and he made contact with Tagliani, who spun.

“I entered corner one a little too hard, I wanted to make a move for the first place, but I had no intention of spinning him. Right after the race, I went to speak with him and apologize. It’s part of racing, but I would have liked to continue this high-paced battle with him until the end”, stated Camirand, who took back the lead with four laps to go.

Camirand earned his fourth win of the season and is three-in-three for victories on Quebec’s soil, as he claimed wins at Autodrome Chaudière and the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

His Paillé Course//Racing Andrew Ranger also had a strong race, after being forced to move to the back of the pack at the beginning of the race.

Ranger fought his way to the top-10 in this fast-paced race and was in a good position when he pitted for fuel at lap 39 in a scheduled one-minute break.

“After this break, I continued pushing to make my way to the top five, knowing that I had no worries with fuel, and that some other cars in front of us had to save fuel because they stayed out at the break”, said Ranger.

His GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°27 Camaro crossed the checkered flag in sixth place. “It’s a good result, and we hope to make even better next weekend at the last road course race of the season, at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park”, concluded Ranger.

Paillé Course//Racing will be back in action next weekend, as Marc-Antoine Camirand and Andrew Ranger head to the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, near Bowmanville, ON, for the penultimate event in 2023 of the NASCAR Pinty’s series.

PCR PR