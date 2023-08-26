Advance Tickets Now on Sale for the $10,000-To-Win F/a Products Maynard Troyer Classic Iv, Friday, September 1 at Spencer Speedway

If you’re looking to beat the lines and get one of the most sought after tickets in short track racing next Friday, September 1 for the $10,000-to-win F/A Products Maynard Troyer Classic IV at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., stop by Wilbert’s locations near and around Williamson, N.Y., visit Whittaker Ford in Williamson or utilize the Ticket Hoss or PitPay app on your mobile device.

The Friday, September 1 program looks to be one of the top events for Modified racing this season paying an unheard of $10,000-to-win after just 60-laps of racing. The event also includes the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series division who will also be racing for bonus money.

The bonus program for the Maynard Troyer Classic is spearheaded by Kenny Troyer. Troyer has once again be soliciting money to supplement the purse. Each year the bonus money has continued to raise the bar for the Maynard Troyer Classics. Scott Hossfeld will once again present the event champion with a ring signifying the victor’s accomplishments.

In addition to all the exciting activities there will also be racing. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will now be racing for $2,500-to-win, along with the Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six divisions will round out the racing card.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return to the track.

Once again advance tickets available online by using the Ticket Hoss App and searching Spencer Speedway. Discount tickets will be available at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson. Beat the lines by purchasing your tickets and pit passes on the PitPay or Ticket Hoss App.

Racing action will also be streamed live on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv for $32.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, September 1 2023

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 10-15 years of age will be admitted for $17. Four Pack $80 (Two Adults, Two Children). Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: The Maynard Troyer Classic IV; Race of Champions Modified Series, Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www.rocmodifiedseries.com / www.rocmodifiedseries.tv

ROC Mods PR