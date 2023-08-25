Gus Dean Eyes Victory Lane with Venturini Motorsports in Milwaukee Mile Debut

|
The Bluffton, S.C. native is still riding the momentum of his season-high second-place finish earlier this month at Michigan International Speedway, where he showcased his talent and the strength of his Venturini Motorsports team in the Irish Hills of Michigan.
Set for his last scheduled ARCA Menards Series start of the season, Dean treks to The Badger State of Wisconsin aboard the No. 55 CAB Installers | Dean Custom Air Toyota Camry, looking to clean house and deliver his third top-five finish of the year.
“I am excited about The Milwaukee Mile this weekend,” said Dean. “I’ve had a lot of fun this season with the Venturini Motorsports team and I know this weekend will present another opportunity to compete for the win.
“I am ready to win. It’s been a while since I’ve visited Victory Lane in the ARCA Menards Series, but I am hungry. I will do everything possible to help continue a powerful winning streak for my Venturini Motorsports team.”
Dean is up for the challenge despite never turning a lap at the historic 1.015-mile paved oval.
“I embrace new tracks,” he said. “I came to the ARCA Menards Series in 2016 with a short track background and hope that will prove to be a benefit this weekend. We have a decent amount of practice on Saturday to dial in our No. 55 CAB Installers | Dean Custom Air Toyota Camry.
“From practice, we can make adjustments for qualifying and the race. I think track position will be key for the race on Sunday, so it’s staying ahead of the chassis adjustments and ensuring we do what we can to put ourselves in a good position to challenge that checkered flag.”
Dean will carry the CAB Installers signage as the primary partner for the first time this season on his Venturini Motorsports’ No. 55 entry.
In addition to CAB Installers, Dean Custom Air, IMPACT Race Products and Folds of Honor will serve as associate marketing partners for Dean’s 64th career ARCA race.
“I really want to thank Beth and Rick Cooler for stepping up and supporting our efforts this weekend at The Milwaukee Mile,” sounded Dean.
“They have been longtime supporters of my racing career and I am proud to represent their brand in the heart of Wisconsin.
Since 2016, Dean has 63 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with two wins at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2016 and Elko (Minn.) Speedway in 2018, respectively. Overall, he has earned two poles, two wins, 20 top-five and 36 top-10 finishes.
For more on Gus Dean, please visit GusDean.com, like him on Facebook (Gus Dean Racing) and follow him on Instagram and X | Twitter (@GusDean).
The Sprecher 150 (100 laps | 100 miles) is the 15th of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule in the 71st consecutive ARCA season Practice begins Saturday, August 26 from 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying in a timed session will begin a short time later at 4:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag the next afternoon, Sunday, August 27 shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while also streaming on FloRacing. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) will handle the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.
