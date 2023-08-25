Kevin Lacroix Heads to ICAR for the Evirum 125

The NASCAR Pinty’s series will be preparing for the next challenge as they make their way to Complexe ICAR in Mirabel for the inaugural Evirum 125, a 55-lap race on a brand new road course configuration on Saturday, August 26th. As the championship nears the final stages of the season, it will be vital to score important points at every opportunity.

Kevin Lacroix will be back behind the wheel of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car as he challenges for another podium finish. His previous outing at Ohsweken Speedway saw him walk away with another second-place finish, and the Saint-Eustache driver will be battling hard to secure more success and chase down his first win of the season.

“I’m greatly looking forward to driving on this new track layout for the first time,” said Kevin Lacroix. “It’s going to be an interesting challenge for the whole field as we’ll all have to adapt and learn the new circuit quickly. Racing at Complexe ICAR is always a good time, and I’m excited to see what this weekend will bring.”

“I was pleased to step back on the podium in the previous round, but now we need to keep the momentum going,” he continued. “We’re approaching the final rounds of the season and every race matters. We’ve worked hard to overcome some of the setbacks we’ve encountered this season, and I’m confident that we’ll be in a position to fight for the win.”

The practice session will start the day at 10:15 AM ET, followed by the qualifying session at 2:00 PM ET. The green flag for the Evirum 125 will wave at 5:30 PM ET, and the race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

Kevin Lecroix PR