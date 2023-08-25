Top 10 Largest Car Manufacturers in the World

German engineer Carl Benz created the first automobile in 1885, and it has undoubtedly changed the world. In such a short amount of time, hardly any other invention has had such a rapid impact on humanity. Most significantly, the automotive industry has fundamentally changed how people travel, making both short- and long-distance trips simpler and faster.



With millions of units sold each year and billions of dollars in revenue, the auto industry is currently one of the largest in the world. Currently, there are more vehicles produced and on the road than people. The automobile industry is now offered in a wide range of sizes, uses, and price points, from affordable economy cars to extremely pricey luxury vehicles.

The following list represents the top 10 biggest car manufacturers revenue in 2021, according to the most recent data. You are probably already familiar with all of those businesses, but you might be surprised by the ranking in which they are listed and awarded the title of the largest car manufacturers in the world.

Ranked 10th: Hyundai Motor



Annual Revenue of a whopping $88.1 billion!

Hyundai is an international automaker with a South Korean base. The company, which controls the Genesis and Kia brands and has a 45 percent market share in South Korea, designs and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles and falls under the category of the world’s largest car companies

The plan has been revealed and is now being carried out with the launch of 'HTWO', a new brand to represent the Group's industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell system, in 2020, and the Hydrogen Wave forum in 2021. The blueprint calls for business expansion in all facets of the hydrogen value chain, including supply, storage, transportation, and production.

Ranked 9th: Stellantis

With an annual revenue of 98.8 billion dollars.



The Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French PSA Group merged internationally in 2021 to form Stellantis N.V., a multinational automotive manufacturing company with its headquarters in the Netherlands considered among the largest car manufacturers by revenue.

Providing clean, connected, cost-effective, and safe mobility solutions, Stellantis is a top global automaker and mobility provider. The depth of our company's iconic brand portfolio, the diversity and passion of the workforce, and strong ties to the communities in which they operate are its strengths.



Their transition to a sustainable mobility tech company is being driven by our aggressive electrification and software strategies as well as the development of an innovative ecosystem of strategic, game-changing partnerships.

Stood 8th: SAIC Motor

Yearly Income of 106.7 billion dollars.

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a Chinese state-owned international automotive design and production company with its headquarters in Shanghai, China. Among the "Big Four" state-owned car companies in China and a Fortune Global 100 company. As of 2021, SAIC ranked as the second-largest Chinese and global automaker in terms of production.

SAIC Motor is working to transform from a traditional manufacturing car company to a comprehensive provider of auto products and mobility services. The company also aims to set industry development trends

Currently, SAIC Motor's primary businesses include passenger and commercial vehicle R&D, production, and sales. In addition to exploring R&D and industrialization of intelligent technologies like smart driving, it is now actively promoting the commercialization of new energy vehicles (NVEs) and internet-connected vehicle models (ICVs).

SAIC Passenger Vehicle Branch, SAIC Maxus, IM MOTORS, Rising Auto, SAIC Volkswagen, SAIC General Motors, SAIC-GM-Wuling, NAVECO, SAIC-IVECO Hongyan, and Sunwin are some of SAIC Motor's affiliated businesses.

7th Position: BMW Group

Revenue of 112.8 billion dollars

German-based BMW is a leading manufacturer of high-end vehicles and motorcycles in the world. Among the brands, the company designs and produces are BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce. Spare parts, accessories, credit financing, leasing, and other services are also available to retail customers.

The BMW Group is particularly fascinating because of its pioneering technologies, innovative products, and brilliant designers who have contributed to its rich history. Today, the BMW Group is the world's top producer of luxury cars and motorcycles as well as a top provider of financial and insurance services. It has 31 production and assembly facilities spread across 15 countries, as well as a global sales network.

Ranked 6th: Honda Motor

Revenue: $121.8 billion

Honda is a global automaker with its headquarters in Japan. In addition to producing parts for them, it also produces cars, trucks, vans, all-terrain vehicles, and motorcycles. Among them are the Civic, Accord, Insight Hybrid, Passport, Odyssey, Fit, and other automobiles. Acura is the company's line of high-end cars.

The Honda Philosophy is made up of the Company Principles, Management Policies, and Fundamental Beliefs, such as "Respect for the Individual" and "The Three Joys." In addition to being shared by all employees, this philosophy also serves as the foundation for all business operations and establishes the guidelines for how all employees within the Honda Group should behave and make decisions.

Ranked 5th: General Motors

Revenue: $122.5 billion

The company designs and produces cars, trucks, and vehicle parts. It has been a leader in the creation of electric vehicles with the Chevy Volt and its successor. The four main auto brands of the company are GMC, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Buick. The company also offers auto loans.

The world General Motors envisions has no collisions, no emissions, and no traffic. To carry out this ambitious future, their 155,000 diverse employees will bring their individual passion for engineering, technology, and design. And they are getting closer to achieving this vision thanks to the courageous commitments they made.

Ranked 4th: Ford Motor

Revenue: $127.1 billion



The company creates, produces, and offers maintenance for cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks. Vehicles like the Fusion, Mustang, Edge, Escape, F-150, Ranger, and others are available. The company also provides leasing and financing for vehicles.

Ford is a global family business with a set of shared values. We place equal value on serving the world and one another as serving our clients. Generations have shared their memories, as well as their hopes and dreams, with us. We have 117 years of experience leading and adjusting to change. Due to this, Ford is shifting our attention away from just vehicles and towards services, experiences, and software.

Second Runner-Up: Daimler

Revenue: $ 175.9 billion $

German-based Daimler is a leading global manufacturer of automobiles. The Group is one of the top suppliers of premium and luxury cars and vans worldwide thanks to Mercedes-Benz AG. Financing, leasing, car subscriptions and rentals, fleet management, digital charging and payment services, insurance brokerage, and cutting-edge mobility services are all provided by Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.

The company makes passenger cars, vans, off-road vehicles, and commercial vehicles like delivery trucks and buses. It produces automobiles for a number of different brands, including Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz, FUSO, Western Star, smart, and others.

Runner Up: Toyota Motor

Revenue: 249.4 billion $

By establishing standards for effectiveness and quality throughout the industry, it was the first foreign automaker to significantly increase its market share in the United States. Toyota motor corporation manufactures cars, trucks, minivans, and commercial vehicles. Among the available car models are the Toyota Corolla, Camry, 4Runner, Tacoma, and Prius, a hybrid electric sedan. Lexus is the name of the company's luxury car division.

Through all of its business endeavors, Toyota aspires to be a strong corporate citizen, engaging with and earning the trust of its stakeholders, and fostering a prosperous society.

Largest Car Manufacturer: Volkswagen Group

Revenue: 254.1 billion $

It creates and produces buses, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and passenger cars. Volkswagen vehicles like the Tiguan, Golf, Jetta, Volkswagen AG, and Passat are among them. Volkswagen stopped making the once-popular Volkswagen Beetle compact car last year due to a decline in demand for smaller cars. Two of Volkswagen's most well-known luxury brands are Porsche and Audi.

The world’s largest transformational process in the history of the Volkswagen Group is currently underway. The multinational automaker is aiming to rank among the top software-driven mobility providers by 2030 with its strategy, "NEW AUTO - Mobility for Generations to Come." It needs powerful brands to accomplish that goal!

Conclusion

In just over a century, the automobile industry has evolved from Carl Benz's pioneering invention to a global powerhouse, with companies generating revenues in the hundreds of billions. The top 10 car manufacturers listed above not only exemplify the immense scale and reach of the automotive sector but also highlight the industry's continuous innovation and commitment to sustainability, technology, and mobility solutions.



From economy cars to luxury vehicles, these manufacturers have shaped the way we travel and live. As the industry continues to evolve, with a focus on electrification, software integration, and sustainable mobility, these giants will undoubtedly lead the charge, ensuring that the future of transportation remains as dynamic and transformative as its past.