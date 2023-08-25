ASA Weekend Preview - 8-24-2023

While just one of the ASA regional tours will be in action this weekend, multiple drivers with ASA ties will be racing elsewhere over the course of the weekend.

Here’s a quick preview of the weekend ahead.

ASA Midwest Tour Makes Second Trip to Madison

The ASA Midwest Tour returns to Madison International Speedway on Friday, August 25 for the Howie Lettow Classic honoring the legendary Crew Chief. A past staple on the Midwest Tour scheduled, the summer Madison event returned in 2019 with a race that originally started at the Milwaukee Mile and moved to Madison in 2015.

Midwest Tour points leader Gabe Sommers is fresh off his first win of the season last Saturday night at Hawkeye Downs Speedway. He will have to fend off a list of drivers that include former Midwest Tour champion Dalton Zehr, former Joe Shear Classic winner Austin Nason, NASCAR Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series’ driver Derek Kraus and closest points competitors Levon Van Der Geest and Justin Mondeik.

Casey Johnson has won the last two Howie Lettow Classic races, but is not entered for Friday night’s race. With no former winners currently entered, a first-time winner of the event is guaranteed.

Racing begins at 7:30pm central time from Madison and can be watched on Midwesttour.tv and TrackTV.com. For more information, please visit starsnationaltour.com/midwest/

NASCAR Makes Triumphant Return to Milwaukee

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009 on Sunday, August 27 for the Clean Harbors 175.

Current ASA STARS National Tour points leader Ty Majeski leads the series into the historic mile fresh off his win in the Playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park two weeks ago. Other drivers with ASA ties entered include William Sawalich, Derek Kraus, Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, Sean Hingorani, and Conner Jones.

Race time is scheduled for 4:00ET/3:00CT and tickets can be purchased at milwaukeemileracing.com.

ASA Stars Competing in Other Marquee Short Track Races

A trio of full-time ASA STARS National Tour competitors will be getting behind the wheel at two different races during the weekend.

Cole Butcher returns to his family team to defend his Oxford 250 win at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday afternoon, while Bubba Pollard joins forces with defending track champion and current Pro All Stars Series (PASS) points leader Max Cookson for the event. Meanwhile, Gio Ruggiero will make his Late Model Stock debut with Lee Faulk Racing for the CARS Tour race at Wake County Speedway on Saturday night.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR