William Sawalich - No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview - Sprecher 150 at Milwaukee Mile Speedway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

William Sawalich looks to extend his lead in the ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) championship as he runs his first race at Milwaukee in an ARCA car. Sawalich has several previous starts at Milwaukee in late models including a fifth-place finish earlier this year. Sawalich will also make his fifth CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start following the AMSE race. 2023 ARCA SEASON: Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. Sawalich currently sits first in the AMSE Championship standings, 9 points in front of Luke Fenhaus, with two races remaining on the schedule.

Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. Sawalich currently sits first in the AMSE Championship standings, 9 points in front of Luke Fenhaus, with two races remaining on the schedule. JGR AT MILWAUKEE MILE: Current Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Cup Series driver, Ty Gibbs, sat on the pole and won the 2021 race at Milwaukee Mile.

Current Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Cup Series driver, Ty Gibbs, sat on the pole and won the 2021 race at Milwaukee Mile. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Sawalich’s 2023 season.

RACE INFO: The AMSE Sprecher 150 at Milwaukee Mile Speedway will take place at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 27. The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, MRN Radio, and available to stream on the Fox Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “I think we will have strong weekend in Milwaukee. The JGR guys have been strong here in the past and I know we’ll bring a great car to the track. We’re in the hunt for the ARCA East Championship so we need to keep our nose clean and have a good points weekend to set ourselves up for Bristol.”

