Every Dollar of 2024 Porsche Car Raffle Supports Mission to End Second Deadliest Cancer

 Car enthusiasts and charitable hearts can unite behind the Colorectal Cancer Alliance car raffle for a 1-in-1,250 chance to win a custom blue 2024 Porsche Macan S. The winner of the premium upgraded twin-turbo V6 vehicle will be announced on December 2. Tickets are $100 and can be reserved online until they’re sold out.

Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) supporters Jay and Lyn Ferriero donated the car, which bears the color of colorectal cancer awareness and has a total value of $71,070. Their generosity means every dollar of ticket sales supports the Alliance’s mission to end colorectal cancer. The Alliance is a national nonprofit with programs that advocate for screening, amplify patient support, and accelerate research to save lives.

“Colorectal cancer is common and deadly, but highly preventable with screening,” said Adina Frazier, Senior Director of Special Events at the Alliance. “The car raffle is an important way to raise funds to highlight this life-saving message and benefit the millions of people affected by colorectal cancer, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the winner to drive awareness wherever they go.” 

The winning raffle ticket will be drawn in front of a live audience at the Alliance’s premier fundraising gala, the Blue Hope Bash, in Washington, D.C. If the winner is not present, they will be contacted by an Alliance staff member following the event. Full details are available here

About the car:

Model: Custom 2024 Porsche Macan S

Color: Gentian Blue Metallic

Engine: 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6 engine

Transmission: 7 speed automatic transmission

Interior: Black/Mojave beige leather with ventilated 14-way power seats with heat and memory

Comfort and Assistance: The included premium package features a panoramic sunroof, BOSE surround sound, and lane change assist

Aggregate value: $71,070

 

ABOUT COLORECTAL CANCER ALLIANCE

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention, magnifies support, and accelerates research. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.

 

