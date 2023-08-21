ASA Weekend Recap – August 18-20

Two of the three ASA regional tours were in action over the weekend, with the ASA Midwest Tour at Hawkeye Downs Speedway and the ASA Southern Super Series at Crisp Motorsports Park.

Who went to victory lane? Found out below.

ASA Midwest Tour

Gabe Sommers extended his points lead with his first ASA Midwest Tour win of the year in the Cassill Motors 100 at Hawkeye Downs Speedway on Saturday night. After setting fast time in qualifying earlier in the night, he came from 12th to take the lead from Bryan Syer-Keske on lap 60. From there, he held off Riley Stenjem over the final 25 laps for his third-career Midwest Tour win.

“I knew we had a good long run car, but he (Stenjem) had a better short run car,” Sommers said. “At the beginning of the race, we were able to pull away quite a bit and I knew we had a good long run car. It was a good battle. It was a lot of fun. He did a really good job there.”

The Midwest Tour has a quick turnaround as the series heads to Madison International Speedway on Friday night for the Howie Lettow Classic.

ASA Southern Super Series

Mother Nature finally cooperated and let the Southern Super Series play Saturday night at Crisp Motorsports Park for the Georgia Summer Nationals. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Jake Garcia’s No.35 came to life late, taking the lead from Stephen Nasse with 19 to go and going on to win his second race of the season in as many starts ahead of Jake Finch.

“It’s been a really good year for us in the late model,” Garcia stated on the Racing America broadcast. “Gotta thank Ricky for giving me a great car. We’ve been improving constantly. Every race we go out and get something a little bit better.”

The Southern Super Series returns to action on Friday and Saturday, September 22-23 for a Blizzard Series doubleheader at Five Flags Speedway. Those will be the final two races of the season.

Champion Racing Association

While the flagship ASA/CRA Super Series was off this past weekend. The Pro Late Model stars of the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour were on hand at Owosso Speedway for the Masters of the Pro’s 184 Saturday night.

Chase Burda overcame an incident just before halfway and drove back through the field to collect the popular win over Dan Leeck and Steve Dorer. He took the lead from NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar with 70 to go and held on through several restarts for his second win of the season.

Both the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and ASA/CRA Super Series return on Labor Day weekend for the World Stock Car Festival at Winchester Speedway.

NASCAR

William Byron earned his series-leading fifth win of the NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International. With the win, he has now more than doubled his career win total just in the 2023 season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver competed in two ASA STARS National Tour races in 2023, finishing second in both races at North Wilkesboro and Hickory.

