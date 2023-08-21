Points Leader Majeski Enters Glass City 200

Current ASA STARS National Tour points leader Ty Majeski has officially filed his entry for the Glass City 200 set for Saturday, September 16 at Toledo Speedway.

The Wisconsin driver has three wins on the season, coming at Madison, Milwaukee and WIR. Additionally, he has yet to finish outside the top-ten with the ASA STARS National Tour. Majeski holds a 93 point lead in the standings over Cole Butcher with three races left.

Majeski has two previous starts at Toledo Speedway, coming back in 2014 as part of an ASA/CRA Super Series and ASA Midwest Tour combination event and in 2015 as a standalone CRA race. He finished 20th and 11th in said two races.

He is in the midst of another championship battle with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he was part of the championship four at the 2022 season finale. He is the only driver that has clinched a spot in the next round of the Playoffs by virtue of his first win of the season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

More entries will be released as we get closer to the Saturday, September 16 event.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200. Tickets are on sale now at toledospeedway.com/ glasscity200tickets.

The Glass City 200 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA/CRA Super Series, the fifth race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero leads the ASA/CRA Super Series points standings over Logan Bearden.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, August 1.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com

