Andrew Buff strikes again with second DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series win

Andrew Buff showed no signs of letting off the throttle Sunday night at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park as he battled his way to his second DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series win in a row, beating out a stout field of competitors.

The 2023 Central Region champion started sixth on the starting grid for the night’s 40-lap, $1,500-to-win, Feature, the same starting position he held before his win at Land of Legends on August 20.

As the green flag dropped, pole sitter Travis Bruno and Nick Root jet out in front to set the pace. It took three laps for Buff, the current track points leader, to show up in third place ready to put himself right in the middle of the action. But before he could, Root sped his way around Bruno on the outside on a Lap 6 restart to take over the lead.

Then, Buff took his turn, methodically using the inside groove to continue his advance. He passed Tyler Stevenson on the inside between Turn 1 and 2 to move into second place.

He held there for another 4 laps, riding in lock step with Root, never less than a car length behind. After attempts to pass the race leader on the inside were unsuccessful, Buff changed his strategy, confidently moving to the top of the track to try his hand there and forcing Root to be aware of his presence.

Buff’s move to the high side proved to be the winning formula, as his strong run off of Turn 1 and 2 gave him the turbo charge he needed to speed past Root down the backstretch on Lap 14. The Geneva, NY driver had 15 laps left to challenge Buff and retake the lead.

After successfully battling by the next lapped car he was met with, Buff was in the free and clear. With Root stymied in his attempt to pass the same competitor, Buff’s lead extended, diminishing the chances of a late race charge from the runner-up. He held his lead until the end, recording his second straight victory of the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship season.

“I think (lapped traffic) really benefited me, where I got the caution and I started fourth,” Buff said. “Nick (Root) was setting an awesome pace out front and Tyler (Stevenson) went by me. I really didn’t think I was going to be able to get by those two guys if we stayed green. I just tried to keep working Nick and find where the groove was, and I was able to get around him.”

Even though Root was held up by lapped traffic, he was still able to hold on for a runner-up finish.

“We came here, we didn’t know what to do, and we timed good, did the Heat Race, and redrew,” Root said. “I knew Andrew (Buff) and all them were behind us. I knew he was going to be one of the biggest competitors. We raced clean in lapped traffic. He just got around me when I was behind someone and got the win.”

Stevenson, who scored his first career DIRTcar Sportsman victory back in June at Can-Am Speedway, charged from fifth place to finish third and round out the podium.

“I’m happy finishing third to (Andrew) Buff and (Nick) Root,” Stevenson said. “They’re great competitors.”

Cody Ochs finished fourth and Gavin Eisele finished fifth to complete the top five.

UP NEXT: The DIRTcar Sportsmans will travel to Ransomville Speedway on Tuesday, Aug. 22 to compete in a 30-lap, $2,000-to-win, showcase.

Results: (40 Laps)

1.) Andrew Buff 2.) Nick Root 3.) Tyler Stevenson 4.) Cody Ochs 5.) Gavin Eisele 6.) Zach Sobotka 7.) Taylor Wason 8.) Brendan Gibbons 9.) Tyler Corcoran 10.) Ricky Quick 11.) Tavien Blowers 12.) Jessica Power 13.) Remington Hamm 14.) Kaden Hohensheldt 15.) Mike Fowler 16.) Cedric Gauvreau 17.) Butchie Irwin 18.) Jason Bruno 19.) Kearra Backus 20.) Travis Bruno 21.) Zach Buff 22.) Taylor Doxtater 23.) Chad Edwards

DIRTcar Series PR