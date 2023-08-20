Miller Earns Runner-up Finish in USAC at Macon Speedway

Rookie Gavin Miller ran in the top-three throughout the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series feature at Macon Speedway on the way to capturing runner-up honors on Saturday night.

The 16-year-old Keith Kunz Motorsports driver finished fourth one night earlier at the Jason Leffler Memorial at Wayne County Speedway. He currently leads the USAC Rookie of the Year standings.

Miller opened the race in third place but moved past fellow Toyota driver Karter Sarff for second on lap three and would never relinquish the spot behind eventual winner Logan Seavey.

Sarff, making his first-ever USAC start this weekend, had an impressive run with a fifth-place showing. Two more Toyota drivers would capture top-10 finishes on the night with Cannon McIntosh placing seventh and Jacob Denney bringing it home in tenth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to the track on Labor Day weekend with a double-header at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisc., September 3-4.

Quotes:

Gavin Miller, Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota: “It was tricky to run. Logan has so much experience and he was so hard to catch. I got into the wall after TMez (Thomas Meseraull) pushed me up. We recovered on the restart and we stayed right with Logan at the end of the race.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Macon Speedway Saturday Feature Results

Gavin Miller – 2nd

Karter Sarff – 5th

Cannon McIntosh – 7th

Jacob Denney – 10th

Ryan Timms – 11th

Bryant Wiedeman – 12th

Jade Avedisian – 13th

Justin Grant – 16th

Jake Andreotti – 17th

Taylor Reimer – 18th

Mitchell Davis – 19th

USAC PR