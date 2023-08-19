Bergeron Shines with Impressive 4th Place Finish at Ohsweken

Last week, the Nascar Pinty’s series delivered a thrilling show during its only two dirt races of the season, held on the 3/8-mile track at Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario. From the very first practice laps in his number 1 Jacombs Racing Ford Fusion, driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron quickly got a feel for his car's performance. However, dirt residue from the track obstructed the radiator, causing the engine temperature to rise. Despite his team's determined efforts to resolve the problem, the engine temperature remained high. A demanding qualifying session placed the driver in 14th position for the start of the first 100-lap race, the Freshstone Brands Dirt Classic.

Bergeron initiated a solid comeback, maintaining his position around 6th place for a significant portion of the race. Unfortunately, a competitor collided with Bergeron's car, pushing him to the back of the pack. With a damaged suspension resulting from the incident, he concluded the first race in 14th position.

For the second race, the Pinty’s 100, Bergeron needed only ten minutes of practice time due to the exceptional speed of his car. Thanks to precise adjustments made by his team, he managed to set the best times during the session. Once again, he was convinced he had a high-performance car, and this was confirmed on track.

Starting from the seventh position, Bergeron quickly climbed to the third place despite the slippery and bumpy track conditions. During a three-car wide manoeuvre, car 01 on the inside collided with car 27, which then hit Bergeron's car on the outside, this series of events dropping him to the back of the pack with 60 laps to go.

With a methodical approach and capitalizing on restarts, Bergeron worked his way up to sixth place with less than 25 laps remaining. Avoiding mistakes, he ultimately climbed to the fourth place, just short of the podium. Bergeron and his team were delighted with this excellent result. "This is the best result of my career in the NASCAR Pinty’s series, and it's a morale boost. I want to thank the Jacombs Racing team for their work on the car. Despite the limited time between the two races, they managed to fix and provide an incredibly high-performing car for the second race!" declared the driver with pride.

JP Bergeron PR