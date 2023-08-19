TOYOTA USAC: Timms Leads Toyota in Jason Leffler Memorial

Ryan Timms led seven laps on the way to a fourth-place finish to lead Toyota in Friday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Jason Leffler Memorial feature at Wayne County Speedway.
After some early season struggles, Timms has now placed fourth or better in four of the last five USAC events.
Fellow Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota driver Gavin Miller led the first eight laps of the race before a series of Timms sliders would eventually pay off for the lead on lap nine. Timms would then lead through lap 15 before giving up the top spot to eventual race winner Tanner Thorson.
Miller would join Timms in the top five with a fifth-place finish. Four more Toyota would earn top-10 showings on the night with Emerson Axsom coming home in sixth, Karter Sarff was eighth, Bryant Wiedeman placed ninth and Cannon McIntosh earned the tenth spot.
The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is back in action Saturday night at Macon (Ill.) Speedway.
Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Wayne County Speedway Friday Feature Results
Ryan Timms – 4th
Gavin Miller – 5th
Emerson Axsom – 6th
Karter Sarff – 8th
Bryant Wiedeman – 9th
Cannon McIntosh – 10th
Justin Grant – 12th
Jade Avedisian – 13th
Taylor Reimer –15th
Jake Andreotti – 16th
Jacob Denney – 17th
TRD PR