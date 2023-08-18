Bakersfield Speedway up Next F or Wmr, Date Shifts to September 9

Western Midget Racing charges into the final three rounds of the 2023 season in September and October, with Bakersfield Speedway up next on September 9. Originally scheduled for September 2, the event has shifted a week later and will see WMR Midgets joined by Pro Stocks, Lightning Sprints, So-Cal Dwarf Cars, NMRA Midgets, and much more in a busy night at the one-third mile dirt track.

Bakersfield Speedway will become the eighth different venue for Western Midget Racing in series history.

Following Bakersfield, the series makes its second 2023 stop at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway on September 30. The 2023 Western Midget Racing championship will be decided on October 21 at Ventura Raceway.

Oakley’s Bryant Bell leads the championship by a 10-point margin over Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell after 12 rounds of competition. Two-time defending champion Blake Bower of Brentwood ranks third followed by Darin Horton and Greg Dennett. Bell, Bower, and Surprise, Ariz.’s Drake Edwards have each won four points races this year.

For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway NON POINTS – Winner: Dustin Cormany

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway NON POINTS – Winner: Drake Edwards

3.31 Ocean Speedway - RAIN

4.1 Antioch Speedway - RAIN

4.29 Ventura Raceway – Winner: Bryant Bell

5.12 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

5.13 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.9 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

6.10 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash* Winner: Drake Edwards

7.14 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* Winner: Drake Edwards

7.15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* Winner: Blake Bower

7.28 Ocean Speedway Winner: Blake Bower

7.29 Antioch Speedway Winner: Drake Edwards

8.11 Ocean Speedway Winner: Bryant Bell

8.12 Marysville Raceway Winner: Drake Edwards

9.9 Bakersfield Speedway

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

10.21 Ventura Raceway

