After a Top 6 at Ohsweken, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin now focuses on the ICAR event

For the first time in its history, the NASCAR Pinty's series presented two races on dirt this week, at the Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario. Spectacular and powerful on the asphalt, the series’ cars are not really designed to compete on dirt track and both events provided a lot of challenges for the drivers entered. For the three-time series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, it was two very contrasting races, the problems encountered on Monday during the first race being erased by a remarkable comeback and a final Top 6 on Wednesday at the end of a spectacular race. The driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab is now focusing on the next event, at Complexe ICAR.

“Those races at Ohsweken have been a long week! We arrived on the site on Sunday and did not leave until Thursday, while the second event originally scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed to late Wednesday evening due to rain,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. "It's special to drive there, especially since we had very little time in free practice before the qualifying heats. On Monday, the car was set too hard on the rear axle but I still managed to fight for the Top 10. Unfortunately, during the last restart, I was hit by another driver and I lost 8 positions. I managed to come back to finish the race sixteenth,” he adds.

The situation changed on Wednesday, for the second event and also the 150th of Louis-Philippe Dumoulin in the NASCAR Pinty's series. “After free practices I got help from famous car builder Mike McColl and together with our entire crew we worked very hard to change parts and a lot of settings. Everyone who works on car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab are really exceptional and the work, which began barely 80 minutes before the start of the race, has paid off” explains Dumoulin.

Although qualified 16th, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin had to start last on the grid due to the work done in his team's paddock. “In the race, I was able to quickly appreciate the changes made and I started my progression towards the front positions. I finally fought for the Top 6, which I reached at the finish. Fifth place was my goal but moving up from 24th to 6th in an event like that is really satisfying. It ends well this trip to Ohsweken which had started in a complicated way” confides Louis-Philippe.

Next event: August 26 at the Complexe ICAR in Mirabel!

The next stage of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty's season will take place in Quebec, on the 2.4 km road course of the Complexe ICAR, in Mirabel. Surprisingly, a track on which Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has never won before. So, time has come for this first win on Saturday August 26: “I’ve always had good results at ICAR and I love this event. The complex is magnificent and we are always very well received there. For the fans it’s also a beautiful site because you can see a good part of the track from the grandstands”.

Currently fourth in the championship standings, the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab is also confident of having a very competitive car. “We have a good idea of our set-up for this track and I'm very confident for the race. I am hungry for a victory and ICAR is close to home. Family, friends, many of our sponsors will be present. I think we can get an excellent result there,” concludes Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

