Shane Sexton Finally Returns to Perris Auto Speedway This Saturday

Four months after his terrifying crash, popular “Shugah” Shane Sexton will make his return to the Perris Auto Speedway and the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series this Saturday, August 19th. The young driver will be wheeling a brand new GAS Chassis car that has to be seen to be believed. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the racing action will kick off at 7:00.

Sexton’s last appearance at the track on April 15th was his only 410 start of the year. A horrific crash in the main event saw the young driver flip down the back straightaway getting as high as the top of the billboards. The car held up well and initially, Sexton felt okay. A subsequent trip to the hospital revealed that he had some fractured and compressed vertebrae. Since then he has only suited up for two races and both of those were in lightning sprint cars. He is chomping at the bit to get back in a fire-breathing 410 sprint car on Saturday.

“I am real excited,” the Warner Springs, California racer said on the phone on Thursday. “The new car went together smoothly. We fired it up and no leaks, no nothing. I am looking forward to it.” The roll cage is a purple chrome. It is a really bright purple with a bass boat blue so there is some sparkle in there. Then we have chrome, white and purple graphics to go with it. All the sponsor logos are chrome so it is really going to pop out there. It is our house car (GAS Chassis Co.) so we wanted to make sure it is as nice as possible.”

Sexton’s injuries from his April aeronautics exhibition have healed but he confirmed that there are some lasting reminders.

“I have the normal soreness that comes with a broken back,” he said. “ Every morning when I get up I feel a little older than what I actually am. I have a new updated CASM seat mount system. That is going to help in the future to not have these problems.”

“It is an absorbing seat mount system,” Sexton further explained. “So, when you flip all of the energy goes through what is basically rubber pucks. The seat system moves about a fraction of an inch and softens the crash so all of the energy does not go through your body. That is what breaks your vertebrae. It is a little expensive but it is definitely worth it to be able to walk after a crash.”

Earlier on the night of his devastating crash, Sexton drove the famous Mike Schweitzer #41 to a second-place finish in the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car main. It was his best finish in four races this year.

The plan is to race in all seven of the remaining USAC/CRA races in 2023. He is also hoping to pick up some lightning sprint car rides when he is not in the 410. Anything with four wheels he will drive. If you own a car and have an open seat, contact “Shugah” at the email or phone number below.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s show are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over, it is $25.00. Kids six to twelve get in for just $5.00 and children five and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. Advanced tickets are available until noon on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Shane Sexton PR