Race of Champions Series management has made the decion to cancel the Friday, August 18, 2023 based on oversaturated grounds and the continuation of severe weather predicted for Friday that would impact the event.

The 2nd Annual “Harvest Fest” presented by the Williamson Apple Festival will now move to Friday, September 1 as part of the Maynard Troyer Classic III.

The next event for the Race of Champions family of Series is this Saturday, August 19 at Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome.

ROC Mods PR