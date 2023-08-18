Inland Rigging Sprint Car Team Returns to Action Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

After a month off in the middle of their schedule, Inland Rigging Sprint Car Team drivers Brody Roa and Tommy Dunkel will be back in action when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series visits Perris Auto Speedway, this Saturday night, August 5th. The spectator gates for the four-division open wheel show will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7:00.

Roa, who lives in Garden Grove, California, has a comfortable 151-point lead in the series championship standings. The 2019 USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series champion has won eight of the first 13 races in 2023. The affable driver comes into Saturday riding the crest of a three-race win streak. The last time any other driver won a series race was nearly three months ago. In addition to the eight wins, he also has three second-place finishes and a fifth. The only time he did not finish in the top five came when he was leading the Salute to Indy at the end of May. Late in the going a lapped car clobbered him and knocked him out of action with a frustrating 15th-place finish.

Needless to say, Roa is over the moon with his results so far in 2023.

“Things could not have gone much better this year,” Roa told Dave Stall on Sunday’s edition of the Racer Radio Show. “We are leading the points and it has just been an incredible year so far. We have such great car owners. Tom and Christy Dunkel have done so much for racing. They sponsor young drivers and everything. It is just awesome. They are such good people. They have a young daughter and our daughter just loves her.”

The time away from the track over the past month could not have come at a better time. Four days after his last triumph, Roa and his wife Tailor welcomed their second daughter, Rylee Ann, to the world. It was a good time to be away from the racecar for a bit.

Roa’s teammate and car owner, Tommy Dunkel, will be making what could be his final USAC/CRA start of 2023 on Saturday. The Menifee, California based driver has his eyes on running for the USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year award in 2024. As per the rules, drivers cannot start more than four series main events and still be eligible to run for Rookie of the Year. Thus far he has started three mains. His best outing was at the last race when he placed eighth at Perris on July 15th. He also had an 11th at Mohave Valley Raceway on May 6th. Seven weeks later he came home 14th at Bakersfield.

While Saturday could possibly be Dunkel’s last race in the USAC/CRA Series this year, he will still be in action with the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars and the VRA Series at the Ventura Raceway.

Fans can hear the full Roa Racer Radio interview at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radio23/RACERRADIO230813.mp3

Fans can pick up a 2023 Inland Rigging Racing Team shirt from the crew after the races or online at the Roa/Dunkel Inland Rigging team merchandise site. You can see the shirt design in the photo below. The shirts will be available in the pits or online at the following link https://bit.ly/3IDLNEZ.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s show are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over, it is $25.00. Kids six to twelve get in for just $5.00 and children five and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. Advanced tickets are available until noon on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

BRP PR