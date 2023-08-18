Fredrik Lindgren: How the former World Cup winner could win the Speedway World Championship

Fredrik Lindgren is a veteran of speedway racing that is a genuine competitor to win the Speedway World Championship this year. He helped his nation Sweden to win the Speedway World Cup back in 2015, but this year he is looking to add the individual award to his long list of honours.

The standings

There are still several grand prix events that are yet to have taken place in the Speedway World Championship calendar. Lindgren is attempting to chase down Bartosz Zmarzlik who is currently in the lead following the Latvian GP. In sports betting, Zmarzlik is a massive favourite at odds of 1/50 to secure victory in the championship.

The Polish rider already has three individual world champions under his belt and will take some stopping. According to betting tips today, Lindgren would be by far the most likely rider to stop Zmarzlik from becoming a back-to-back champion and a four-time winner overall.

Lindgren currently has 100 points in the rankings and Zmarzlik has 122, in what is a huge gap to close down. However, Lindgren will maintain hope that he can perform remarkably in the final few races to cause an upset.

The Swede is 37 years old and certainly does not have a huge amount of time to run in his career. It is very much now or never for Lindgren; he either wins the 2023 championship in remarkable fashion, or he likely retires without ever becoming an individual world champion.

Lindgren at least looks certain to achieve his best-ever finish of second place if he is not to catch Zmarzlik in the standings. But if he was to put pressure on the reigning world champion, then what would need to happen in order to steal his crown?

How can Lindgren become the world champion?

There is a 22-point gap between the two rivals with races in the United Kingdom, Denmark and Poland still to come. If Lindgren was to win all three remaining races, then he would need some help from the other riders in the competition to get the better of Zmarzlik.

Lindgren would receive 60 points for three victories, but he would need the three-time champion to at most record two fourth-placed finishes and a fifth-place finish. This means that aside from completing his task of leading the pack of all three races, he needs several fellow competitors to finish in front of Zmarzlik in order to take enough points off him.

This scenario would be incredibly dramatic as it would lead to Lindgren becoming a world champion by a single point - 160 points to 159.

Another interesting scenario could be birthed by Zmarzlik potentially not finishing one of the races. If he was to record a DNF, with Lindgren claiming the win, then the Swede would only need to gain a further two points over his opponent in the other two GPs.

Overall, he needs to earn 23 points more than Zmarzlik in the remaining races, and these scenarios are examples of how that could happen.

BEST BAR NONE! ????

Bartosz Zmarzlik wins the OlyBet Latvian Grand Prix after passing Fredrik Lindgren in the final.

Martin Vaculik is third after Tai Woffinden is excluded following a second warning.

? @taylanningpix pic.twitter.com/OxALCEmzfa — British Speedway Network (@watchspeedway) August 12, 2023

In all likelihood Zmarzlik could get the job done comfortably and with four wins he would further cement his place as one of the speedway stars of the 21st century.

However, in motorsport, you can never say never. There is no guarantee that the drivers will not suffer mechanical issues or be inconvenienced by other issues such as collisions during the remaining races.

The race for the world championship is certainly not over, and Lindgren if not anyone else will believe he can pull off a remarkable finish to finally become an individual champion of the world.