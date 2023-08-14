Tuesday, Aug 15

Jean-Philippe Bergeron is ready for the two dirt track races

Jean-Philippe Bergeron is ready for the two dirt track races JP Bergeron Photo

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series is set to make its only stop on a dirt track for two races in two days. Among the drivers determined to shine, Jean-Philippe Bergeron headed to Oshweken Speedway in Ontario with palpable confidence. His number 1 Ford Fusion, prepared by Jacombs Racing, is specially designed for this track, giving him a considerable advantage over his rivals, who don’t all enjoy the same advantage.

Mindful of maximizing his performance, Jean-Philippe understands the importance of qualifications. With a 3/8-mile track offering limited grip, making overtakes challenging, securing a favorable starting position is essential to guarantee success in these upcoming two races.

Although he would have liked the opportunity for a few starts on dirt tracks to further refine his driving and aid his preparation, the driver from Saint-Donat in Lanaudière remains resolutely focused on his goal: finishing in the top pack and accruing valuable points for the championship.

However, the road to success is not without obstacles. Bergeron will need skillful driving to preserve his car’s integrity throughout the first race, thereby ensuring his performance for the second one.

With no fewer than 24 cars in the running, the challenge promises to be tough, and Bergeron will need to remain vigilant against some seasoned dirt track veterans. Among them, names like David Hébert, Stewart Friesen, a.k.a. "M. Freeze," and Ken Schrader will come to measure up against him, adding a dose of high-level competition.

JP Bergeron PR

